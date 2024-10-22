A South African woman demonstrated what critics expect wives to wear to the gym in a funny TikTok video

She worked out in a traditional long dress while nailing her reps with dumbbells, showing strength and humour

The clip got 361k views and had Mzansi viewers in stitches over her humorous take on expectations for married women

A woman showed her unique gym clothes on TikTok. Image: @nonny_muji/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

It’s tough being a woman facing judgment and criticism online, but one TikTokker decided to turn it into a joke.

Mocking the gym critics

In a TikTok video that’s racked up 361k views, she @nonny_muji hilariously tackled the idea of what wives are “supposed” to wear to the gym.

Her outfit of choice? A modest, traditional long dress, complete with a flawless workout routine to show that clothes don’t define your ability to slay those reps.

Woman nails gym session

The video shows her confidently working out in her long dress, poking fun at the outdated expectations some people have about what wives should wear.

Despite the outfit, this fitness bunny wasn’t slacking one bit. She nailed her dumbbell reps with precision.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loved her creative and funny response, and viewers filled the comments section with all sorts of opinions.

See some reactions below:

@JONES stated:

"😂😂😂 I will never ever go to the gym if you guys start to wear like this."

@OffendedChristianTheHope posted:

"This is an idea for a serious entrepreneur to come up with a female gym attire inspired by African print and decency."

@LisaBodibe shared:

"Yaz there's an Indian lady who wore long dresses, sneakers and face covered. The girl would do it all. I miss her actually."

@Pamkhuli wrote:

"Very demure, 😂😂 very uJesu uthi."

@ZamazuluZulu said:

"Ngeke Nonny dali. 😂😂"

@missk commented:

"You deserve a trophy. 🏆 🥰"

@JORAMS DJ 256 posted:

"It's actually nice on her and more comfy."

@Roberto added:

"Lol, mara that's too much. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Kasi girl shows remarkable strength

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman took her workout routine to the next level, hitting the streets of a kasi with unyielding determination.

She fearlessly embraced the urban landscape as her gym and showed her strength and resilience for all to see. Her commitment to her fitness journey shone through as she pushed herself to new limits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News