A Mzansi TikTokker shared a role-play of the kind of women who would do anything to stay with a man

Malaika made sure to keep her act as realistic as possible by being accurate about her information

Social media users barely realised that the lady was only sharing an example of the type of women who sacrifice a lot for marriage

A young South African lady rocked women when she appeared to have sacrificed a lot to stay in her marriage.

Mzansi ladies warned a woman for falling for her husband's toxic traits in her marriage. Image: @angel.malaika10

Source: TikTok

Malaikaa shared an accurate role-play of how some ladies will allow their men to dictate their every move just to save their relationship.

SA warns lady after living by husband's rules to tone down

A woman on TikTok went viral after she produced an accurate role-play of the wives who allow their husbands to dictate their lives. Malaikaa listed all the things the wife will have to give up to keep their relationships afloat.

Some ladies just cannot bring themselves to leave their toxic relationships even when the red flags become prominent. She tackled how women's appearance threatens the men and forbids them from wearing:

Wigs

Nails

Makeup

Eyelashes

The new wife must only wear a headscarf on her head, wear nail polish, and always keep a clean face. Malaikaa's clip showed how men contradict themselves.

They are often attracted to the baddies who wear the artificial materials only to force them to strip down after they marry them. Makaikaa captioned her post:

"These types of women are hilarious."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to toxic masculinity in TikTok video

Social media users were familiar with the accurate scenario and pointed out the early red flags:

@ℭ𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔰𝔢𝔞 🇵🇸 saw nothing romantic about the relationship:

"May this kind of love never locate me."

@Oranyzer explained:

"It's what attracted him at first mos. He doesn't want other men to see you as mine did. Ae men! Never lose yourself to anyone."

@Pallie Wale 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇵🇸 advised the lady to prepare for the storm while there's still time:

"Keep a separate bank account that he doesn't have access to and important papers at your mom's house. This is how it starts."

@Tinadj beauty shamed the husband:

"Too many rules with that kind of ring."

@Chola c lungu highlighted:

"This man wants to humble you."

@Anna🫦 warned the lady:

"My sister, it's a trap; don't do it, talking from experience."

@Not Here was floored:

"The tiny ring on your finger is hilarious, You are hilarious."

@Cwengile commented:

"Blink twice if you need help."

Woman's story of escaping abusive marriage inspires SA

Briefly News also reported that Natasha Tshabalala shared a TikTok video revealing the hurtful things and abuse she suffered in her marriage. She detailed controlling behaviour, emotional manipulation, and even a suicide attempt.

Speaking to Briefly News, Life Coach Penny Holburn unpacked the various reasons why women may stay in unhealthy relationships. Her story resonated with many South African women who shared their own experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News