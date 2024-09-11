A woman on TikTok invited the ladies to share their reasons for staying in toxic relationships

The ladies had different reasons that should never be an excuse for imprisoning themselves in depressing environments

They each shared their reasons in the comments section of over 158K comments

A lady online was curious as to why women stayed in toxic relationships and invited them to share their reasons in the comments section.

A woman on TikTok provided a platform for SA ladies to share their reasons for enduring toxic men. Image: @grace_ndumo

Source: TikTok

The ladies shared their raw stories that had nothing to do with their love for their partners.

Mzansi women share why they can’t leave toxic relationships

A woman on TikTonrealised the absurd number of women complaining about toxic relationships, but she was more intrigued by the reasons why the ladies stayed in those unpleasant situations. Grace Ndumo asked:

“Why are you still with him while you’re not happy?”

The question welcomed many raw stories that reflected the different reasons why women would instead marinate in miserable relationships other than setting themselves free by walking away. She shared the clip with the caption:

“Lets talk, why do we remain in relationships that we are not happy in?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to reasons why women stay in toxic relationships

South African women revealed that their reasons for staying with toxic men had nothing to do with but security:

@Base_line felt trapped:

"I have no where else to go."

@nthabimazybuko_97 did not want history to repeat itself:

"I'm scared my daughter will grow up without a father just like me."

@HEALSOUL felt emotional after reading the comments:

"After reading this comments I then realised that I need to keep on being a good man, Ladies I am so sorry, I am so hurt, I wish there was something I can do."

@posh did not want her hard work to go to waste:

"I found him with nothing , I have a fear that another women will have wat I struggled to build."

@Thandi shared:

"I wish I had billions just to save women &kids who scared to leave men because they don't have a place to stay or financial assistance."

@Miss Sibbs advised:

"Ladies pray ask God to re-write your destinies.

"You all deserve happiness, ask God to rewrite your stories. Do the prayer of Esther to obtain favour, may you all receive Esther's anointing."

SA reacts to woman returning lobola cows after husband yells at her

Briefly News also reported that a young woman showed Mzansi how she would never put up with disrespect in a relationship, even after lobola had been paid. After an argument with her husband where he raised his voice at her, she let the lobola cattle loose and reimbursed him.

Women cheered her on as they, too, would not endure any toxic behaviour from a man.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News