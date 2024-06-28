A woman on TikTok started documenting her journey after she left her abusive husband of tears

The resilient lady has had a rocky start as a single lady, but now she’s managed to find her feet

Netizens are inspired and happy that the lady chose herself and her kids as she is now living a much better life peacefully with her little family

Angela Dlamini has endured eight brutal years of abuse from her husband.

A Mzansi woman decided that enough is enough and left her husband of eight years. Image: @angelladlamini

Source: TikTok

It took a lot for Angela to finally move on from the life she’s known and start afresh with her children.

A good dancer knows when to leave the stage

A while ago, Angela shared details of her horrific marriage on TikTok, which shocked many people. The mother of two beautiful children decided that enough is enough and that she and her children deserve a much better life than the war they have endured throughout the years.

Angela will never forget the day that her husband told her that she would never be as pretty as his side chick, which reels in her head to this day. The brave woman was even been beaten into an unconscious state by the one who claimed to be her lover.

The lady lied for her husband and would make up excuses of being involved in car accidents to cover up the concerns of her colleagues, as they would see severe bruises on her body.

Her husband would punish her by making her hike on rainy days while pregnant. She was also treated like a pest in her home as she was once made to sleep outside and forbidden to have any social media presence.

Watch the video below:

There’s light at the end of the tunnel

At the start of the new life, Angela and her children experienced a very rocky start when they moved into a humbling home. Life was tough without the man who played “provider”, but it was much better than being forced into a boxing match that she was bound to lose.

The mother of two has recently shared a heartwarming video of where she is now. She went from sleeping on the floor with her children to now becoming a beautiful bed owner and a cosy home.

She takes good care of her children, especially now that there are no more distractions and fear of being taken away from her comfort. Angela has been verbally and physically abused in the past by her husband.

Netizens are so happy that she is in a good place and commented:

@Funie vendagal is proud of the lady:

"You have beautiful kids my love ...Im glad you are doing well ...God is good."

@De Normz is happy for Angela:

"Another soldier returned home alive."

@Jackson_SB_Matthews️‍wishes this peaceful life switch for every woman:

"For many of our sisters to see this and have the courage to do it."

Women living a peaceful life

