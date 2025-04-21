Many South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, are sharing their journeys of working on American farms through the H-2A visa programme, earning around R375 per hour

Videos showing their daily lives abroad have gone viral, with many South Africans asking for advice on how to find similar opportunities

While some have relocated permanently, others work seasonally and send money back home, helping their families live better lives during tough economic times

Afrikaner farmers are making the most of the H-2A visa and earning in dollars. Images: Peter Cade/Getty Images and Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

South Africans are increasingly looking abroad for better opportunities, with America's farming industry becoming a popular choice. Through the H-2A visa programme, many are finding well-paying jobs that help support their families back home. These inspiring stories show how working overseas is changing lives.

Afrikaner shows off his beautiful American home

A South African man who relocated to the United States shared a heart-warming TikTok video on his account @jacquesfaithvanto, showing his life in South Dakota. In the clip, he arrives home to a quiet neighbourhood in the evening.

The video shows him entering a large building with multiple doors, sighing with contentment as he walks into his spacious home. As he moves through the kitchen and lounge, he finds his gorgeous wife applying mascara. The loving exchange between the couple had many South Africans in the comments asking about visa options and celebrating their new life abroad.

Farming in America without experience

An Afrikaans man using the handle @h2a_groot_ockert shared his journey of working in America's farming industry without prior experience. Responding to questions about whether it's possible to get farm work in the US without a background in agriculture, he was refreshingly honest.

"For my first year, in 2021, I went there without experience. I've worked on a farm, mostly in construction and maintenance, but not actual farming," he explained.

He found a farmer willing to take on inexperienced workers and gained the necessary skills while working. By his second year, he had built enough reputation that another farmer contacted him for work.

His video gained massive interest, especially after President Donald Trump's recent executive order offering refugee status to Afrikaner farmers.

American farmer reveals pay for SA workers

Blake Anderson, an American working in the farming industry, created quite a stir when he revealed what South Africans earn through the H-2A visa programme. In his TikTok video, he shared:

"The H-2A visa applicants for Nebraska will be paid $19.21 (R375.43) an hour, or something close to that."

The video detailed how the programme works, with American employers providing not just good wages but also accommodation and travel benefits. Many Americans in the comments vouched for the quality of South African workers, while South African applicants shared their positive experiences.

Afrikaner shares how he changed his life

Jacques Faith van Tonder posted a moving video on his TikTok page about how working in America transformed his financial situation. After struggling with his business in South Africa, he decided to look abroad.

"For years, I had a business in my own country, trying to make money and do well. There were good times, and there were bad times. But it came to a point where I didn't have a way out," he explained.

"The only option was to look to earn dollars. I realised how happy I am to work in America, earn dollars and send them home because it helps my wife and family. We can live the way we lived before."

A story showed how South Africans are flourishing in America. Images: Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

American shares honest thoughts about SA workers

Jacques also interviewed his American employer about his experience working with South Africans through the H-2A programme. The Wisconsin-based farmer had mostly positive things to say but offered an important caution about honesty on resumes.

The video sparked conversation about the importance of being truthful when applying for farm work, as the skills required are practical and can't be faked. According to America's Department of Agriculture, the H-2A visa programme helps American farmers fill employment gaps by hiring workers from abroad.

Wife reveals what she packed for husband

Briefly News also covered a story on Zandri, an Afrikaner woman whose husband travels to work on a farm in North Dakota. She shared a detailed list of items she packed for his journey. With her husband returning to the same farmer in Grand Folks, she offered practical advice for others in similar situations.

Her packing list included medications, personal care products, and comfort items like rooibos tea, books, and family photos. She also emphasised the importance of practical items like international plugs, TSA locks, and sturdy work boots for farm labour.

Whether seeking better opportunities, higher wages, or a new adventure, these South Africans show that leaping to work on American farms can transform lives, proving that sometimes the path to financial freedom might be found in foreign fields.

