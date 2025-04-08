“The H-2A Visa Programme”: US Man Reveals SA Farm Workers’ Hourly Pay

Blake Anderson, an American man working in the farming industry, shared that he was looking for workers who applied for the H-2A visa

He revealed to TikTok users what South African applicants would earn per hour while working on the farm

Some Americans who entered the programme vouched for the South African applicants, while applicants shared their experience

An American man shared what South Africans would earn per hour as a farm worker. Images: @rbandersonfarms

Source: TikTok

While many Afrikaners are taking to TikTok to share their experience working on farms in America, a man from the States also took to the app to reveal what South Africans applying for the H-2A visa get to pocket at the end of their shift.

US man shares hourly pay

Blake Anderson, who works in the farming industry, shared on his TikTok account with online users:

"I'm pretty excited. I just entered the H-2A visa programme for my first spring. The H-2A visa applicants for Nebraska will be paid $19.21 (R375.43) an hour, or something close to that. We have to supply housing, transportation to and from work, and the plane flights over here."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Steps to take for an H-2A visa

According to the website of the US Embassy and Consulates in South Africa, applicants need to adhere to six important steps if they wish to secure temporary agricultural jobs, such as farming, under the H-2A visa.

Many South Africans are heading to America to work on the farm. Image: Per Breiehagen

Source: Getty Images

Those applying for the H-2B visa work non-agricultural jobs.

Below are the following steps:

Step 1: Find a company in America needing temporary workers.

Find a company in America needing temporary workers. Step 2: Review your job contract and confirm the petition's validity (the contract must have detailed information about the wages, work duration, hours, benefits and paycheck deductions).

Review your job contract and confirm the petition's validity (the contract must have detailed information about the wages, work duration, hours, benefits and paycheck deductions). Step 3: Complete a DS-160 visa application form and pay a R3 700 ($190) visa application fee, which must be paid before the interview.

Complete a DS-160 visa application form and pay a R3 700 ($190) visa application fee, which must be paid before the interview. Step 4: Meet the requirements to make a visa appointment. The requirements are as follows: a valid, undamaged passport, valid petition number, and proof of payment for the visa application fee.

Meet the requirements to make a visa appointment. The requirements are as follows: a valid, undamaged passport, valid petition number, and proof of payment for the visa application fee. Step 5: If requested, attend your appointment at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, Johannesburg or Durban.

If requested, attend your appointment at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, Johannesburg or Durban. Step 6: If approved, get your visa and travel to a US port of entry and apply for admission as an H-2 worker.

Internet has faith in Mzansi workers in America

Many online community members entered the comment section with positivity and seemed to vouch for the South African workers who applied for the H-2A visa. Those who were a part of the programme also shared their experience working in the USA.

@kbotoole told the public:

"I started the programme last year. Good guys. I suppose the good is we had help. They were up to do anything that needed to be done. I had no issues out of work."

@dieossewa shared with Blake:

"Look after them, and they'll look after you. Make sure the houses are something you will live in. Treat them with respect, and they will respect you."

@hermanfourie285, who had experience working on an American farm, added in the comments:

"I’m going back to the same farmer for my eighth year now. It has been good, but it's getting harder to leave home for so long. You can try and ask your H-2A guys to get you more workers."

After hearing what Blake had to say, a surprised @ieks27 wrote:

"Wait, wait, wait. You pay for the flights? I thought we had to pay for the flights."

@sapstiktokunit803 revealed in the comment section:

"This year is my third year going over on an H-2A visa. My brother did it for 15 years. We love working for you guys and have a lot of respect for you giving us a chance. It's a big risk."

@n_lerox said to app users:

"My husband has been working in the USA on an H-2A visa for six years. We're moving there soon. I can't wait to have freedom and safety every day of our lives."

