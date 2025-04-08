A lady showcased the salary of a miner driver, which left many people in South Africa in shocked

The woman shared what is required to obtain the job in the video, which went viral online

Mzansi netizens reacted as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

As the cost of living continues to rise, more and more South Africans are looking for opportunities that offer both stability and growth.

A lady showcased the payslip of a mine driver, which stunned South Africans.

A woman’s bold reveal has not only shone a light on a lucrative career path but also sparked widespread interest and debate online after she shared the salary of a mine driver.

Salary of mine driver intrigues SA

The lady, who is known for sharing people's salaries online, posted a video unveiling how much the mine driver earns. The footage captured the attention of many Mzansi online users who were both surprised and impressed by the guy's income.

In the clip, the woman, who goes under the social media handle Boni Xaba, revealed the payslip and the amount the mine driver takes home each month. The lady went on to showcase the amount the person earned for his incentive for the month, which was R80607,24 and as for his basic salary, the individual received R19275 and a leave allowance of R2830.

Boni went on to mention the requirements for acquiring the job, which include a Grade 12 certificate, a Basic Life Support certificate, or a CPR certificate.

How much does a mine driver earn?

Mining is one of the backbone sectors of the South African economy, but it’s often perceived as physically demanding and largely dominated by men.

In South Africa, the average mine driver makes about R 6,400 per month, which is 15% less than the national average, according to Indeed.

The figure, which many consider substantial, instantly became a talking point on social media platforms. South Africans flooded the comment section with reactions ranging from admiration to curiosity about how to break into the mining industry.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to mine driver's salary reveal

The video also sparked discussions about pay transparency and the importance of showcasing real-life income to inspire financial growth and career exploration among young people in Mzansi. While some users were simply intrigued by the impressive paycheck.

Musa Mofokeng said:

"Wow, this looks pretty!"

Tshøåñëlô Téé wrote:

"Drivers who earn more than or equivalent to engineers."

Phendulani Shezi added:

"Good, actually for the guy."

Nonjabulo Tricia Kekana replied:

"Nna, I'm looking at the salary, yho let me leave the lecturer' room cause I'm judging."

Bulelwa B Ngcwabe shared:

"Even drivers/messengers for the municipality and government departments earn a good salary. A salary of R189 500pa with benefits is decent, especially seeing that they only need Grade10/Abet and a pdrp."

