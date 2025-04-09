A gentleman set the internet on fire with his antics, sparking conversations across South Africa

The guy revealed in the TikTok video that he would be walking from Cape Town to Israel with his cross

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

An Israeli man caused a massive buzz online after his bold claims were captured on camera.

Man on the freeway carrying a cross from CPT to Israel

The gentleman, seen travelling along the N1 freeway, shocked onlookers as he carried a large wooden cross on foot. The man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, told passersby in the video shared by TikTok user @user9316331822195 that he was on a mission to walk from Cape Town all the way to Israel.

The clip sparked curiosity and speculation across South Africa. Dressed in shorts, sneakers, and a jacket, he was seen pulling a handmade wooden cross resembling the one associated with Jesus's crucifixion.

In the video, the man told a passerby that he had flown from Israel to Cape Town. He planned to walk from the Mother City, crossing through Zimbabwe, and continue his journey to Israel with his cross, which shocked the onlooker in the clip.

Although it remains unclear how the man plans to cross borders and oceans on foot, his unwavering commitment to his goal has sparked both admiration and concern from the public. Many have praised his faith and determination, while others raised questions about his safety and well-being.

This is not the first time a faith-driven pilgrimage has captured the attention of netizens. However, the idea of walking from South Africa to the Middle East has stirred debate. The footage gained massive traction online, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the man's journey

The online community reacted with mixed reactions, as many were amused by the man's antics. They headed to the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their opinions.

Sparkie013 said:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa."

Mtisi wrote:

"I think Cape Town is heaven; everyone is going there."

KamoG63 expressed:

"I think I need to start moving maybe people are running from an invasion we don't know about."

Marthalicius replied:

"I'm praying for your safety."

Phuti Pat added:

"I'm also taking my bed and going mo Brazil, everyone is going somewhere in South Africa."

Tshiamo Divine Bokay commented:

"Everyone is going somewhere in this country."

The_Advisor cracked a joke saying:

"Even the person who created TikTok never expected things to go this far."

Moropodi T simply said:

"Tomorrow am taking a baby pram and traveling from South Africa to Moscow."

Ednizer was stunned:

"Bathong kante re ya kae? Our country is busy."

Japanese man completes 7-month trek to Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that a Japanese adventurer Gump Suzuki completed a seven-month trek across Africa and finally arrived in Cape Town.

On December 28th, he arrived in South Africa and is enjoying his time there before returning to Japan at the end of the month. According to reports, the Tokyo-based tour guide has trekked across Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and Africa, starting in Kenya in June 2024 and exploring Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

