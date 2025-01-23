Japanese traveller Gump Suzuki has completed a seven-month trek through Africa, and he reached Cape Town

Japanese adventurer Gump Suzuki completed a seven-month trek across Africa and finally arrived in Cape Town.

Japanese adventurer Gump Suzuki completes a seven-month trek to Cape Town and shares his journey. Image: Gump Suzuki/TikTok and Instagram

Source: UGC

Japanese traveller walks to Cape Town in 7 months

On December 28th, he arrived in South Africa and is enjoying his time there before returning to Japan at the end of the month.

According to reports, the Tokyo-based tour guide has trekked across Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and Africa, starting in Kenya in June 2024 and exploring Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

His journey has garnered over 500,000 followers on TikTok, where he shares updates and reflections.

Suzuki said the following while speaking to The South African:

"I wanted to travel five continents with my rickshaw. ‘Cape Town felt like the perfect destination, not only for the incredible adventure but to spread a message of hope and positivity to everyone I meet along the way."

Gump Suzuki's challenges faced on the road

Suzuki plans to spend a few days in Cape Town before returning to Japan on January 31st. He expressed the challenges that he faced along the way while on the road.

He shared with the publication mentioned above that he was involved in an accident with a truck in Zambia, which damaged his rickshaw. Fortunately, he was unharmed and had his rickshaw fixed at a bike shop.

The Japanese traveller thoroughly enjoyed the diverse wildlife and the warm hospitality of the African people.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News