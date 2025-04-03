Who is Tatiana Chanell? Age, biography, and facts about the influencer

Tatiana Chanell's age has been a significant issue after it came to light that she was rapper Real Boston Richey's girlfriend. Their relationship made the internet label the rapper a predator, but Chanell is not bothered by the criticism. She wrote in an April 2024 X (Twitter) post:

One thing about y'all (people) y'all gonna criticize everything I do. I could post me going to church, and y'all would find something negative to say about it.

Tatiana Chanell takling selfies in Miami, Florida. Photo: @therealtatianachanell (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Tatiana Chanell is from Miami, Florida, where she was born and raised by a teen mother

The influencer's relationship with Florida rapper Real Boston Richey has drawn significant public attention after reports emerged that they started dating before she turned 18.

Chanell is a fashion model with a significant social media fan base.

Tatiana Chanell's profile summary

Full name Tatiana Chanell Date of birth January 7, 2006 Age 19 years old as of April 2025 Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida Nationality American Heritage Mixed Puerto Rican and Cuban Height Approx. 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm) Profession Social media influencer, fashion model, entrepreneur Net worth $200,000—$500,000 Social media TikTok Instagram Twitch X (Twitter)

Tatiana Chanell's age and being raised by a teen mom

Tatiana Chanell (19) was born on January 7, 2006, in Miami. Her mother calls herself Miss Gorgeous Por Vida on social media. She was born on January 6, 1987, and celebrated her 38th birthday in 2025. Miss Por Vida was 19 when the influencer was born, but little is known about Chanell's father.

Five facts about social media influencer Tatiana Chanell. Photo: @therealtatianachanell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chanell's mother is a licensed beauty technician based in Miami, Florida. She established Gorgeous Por Vida to offer services like needleless lip fillers, teeth whitening, tooth gems fixing, and permanent makeup, including micro-blading, micro-shading, and beard shading. She previously worked as a model and video vixen.

Tatiana is often seen supporting her mother's beauty business. In early March 2025, the Miami technician uploaded an Instagram video showing the TikToker's done eyebrows with the caption:

Soft permanent (micro shading) brows for my Princess

Tatiana Chanell's mother celebrating her 38th birthday (R). Photo: @therealtatianachanell/@gorgeousporvida (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Real Boston Richey and Tatiana Chanell's relationship controversy

Tatiana has been linked to Florida rapper Real Boston Richey (born in February 1997) since at least 2023. Their romance caused an uproar because the influencer had not turned 18 when they started dating.

The signee to rapper Future's label Freebandz came out to defend himself in a February 2024 livestream, saying Chanell was 23. The influencer had earlier taken to X (Twitter) to write, "I'm grown" and called out the critics in a separate post.

I have never seen so many miserable people this worried about what someone has going on. Y'all wake up, eat, sleep, breathe, Tati. Get a grip, we just getting started.

Rapper Real Boston Richey attends Day One Party at Opium on January 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Prince Williams on Getty Images/@therealtatianachanell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tatiana Chanell's mother has also defended her daughter's life choices. In a previous Instagram story, she wrote:

Why y'all so pressed about my daughter? Y'all weird — I blocked y'all a million times, and y'all keep making fake pages to contact me again... Y'all know absolutely nothing about me and sure don't know (anything) about my daughter.

The internet was not impressed by Tatiana's mother's involvement in her life. One X (Twitter) user wrote, "Living vicariously through your daughter and setting her up to be groomed is (weird)", and another added:

She is using her daughter for clout, and she should be ashamed to call herself a mother.

Boston Richey attends Pandora Playback at Pandora Atlanta on November 8, 2024 in Atlanta (L). Photo: Prince Williams on Getty Images/@therealtatianachanell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tatiana Chanell's BBL allegations

The TikTok star has been rumoured to have visited a plastic surgeon to enhance her figure. She denied the allegations in a September 2024 livestream, saying it was all natural.

I don't have a BBL, I don't have shots, and I haven't worked out for like three years now. I just been praying.

Tatiana Chanell in Miami, Florida, in October 2023. Photo: @therealtatianachanell (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What kind of work does Tatiana Chanell do?

Tatian Chanell is a fashion model and has worked with the Shane Justin clothing brand and Jadore Fancy. She is also building her influencer brand with a growing social media fanbase. As of April 2025, she has over 398,000 Instagram followers, over 160,500 X (Twitter) followers, and over 935,500 TikTok followers.

The influencer has also ventured into fashion entrepreneurship. In 2024, she established her athleisure wear brand, CurvesMe, which sells two-pieces and waist trainers for all body types.

Tatiana Chanell picking up her Mercedes-Benz from a Miami dealership in December 2023 (R). Photo: @therealtatianachanell (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While Tatiana Chanell's age remains a prominent topic, the Miami-born influencer is focused on building her online brand. She keeps her audience hooked with content on fashion, swimwear, and modelling videos.

READ ALSO: All about Vinnie Hacker: bio and rise to fame

Briefly.co.za highlighted the life and career of social media star Vinnie Hacker. He was born in July 2002 in Seattle, Washington, and later relocated to Los Angeles when he turned 18.

Vinnie Hacker started streaming on Twitch before he found fame on TikTok. The multi-hyphenate is also a model signed with IMG Models, an entrepreneur, and amateur boxer.

Source: Briefly News