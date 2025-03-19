Punchmade Dev's net worth revealed: is he really the wealthy rapper he portrays?

Punchmade Dev's net worth of over $1 million comes from his controversial career as a scam hip-hop artist. He gained notoriety for rapping about fraud and portraying himself as one of the wealthiest artists in the game. In an April 2023 X post, he wrote,

You gotta be a strong individual to wake up broke & just lay your broke (self) there.

Rapper Punchmade Dev flaunting bundles of cash and jewellery. Photo: @punchmadedev (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Punchmade Dev is known for popularizing scam rap and blending traditional rap with modern internet culture.

and blending traditional rap with modern internet culture. The rapper's music themes revolve around how to commit online financial crimes , which has landed him in legal trouble.

, which has landed him in legal trouble. He releases music as an independent artist under his label Punchmade Records.

Punchmade Dev's money sources have been questioned as he openly confesses to being a scammer.

Punchmade Dev's profile summary

Real name Devon Turner Date of birth October 16, 2000 Age 24 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth North Carolina, United States Origin Lexington, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m/196 cm) Siblings Two younger brothers Profession Rapper, songwriter, producer Genre Scam-rap, hip-hop Record label Punchmade Records Years active 2018 to date Social media YouTube Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Punchmade Dev's net worth

Punchmade is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million as of early 2025. He often flaunts large bundles of cash and wears expensive jewellery in his music videos and social media posts. In a February 2025 X (Twitter) post, he uploaded pictures of himself with an unspecified amount of money with the caption,

I live the life they rap about

Five facts about Punchmade Dev. Photo: @tommygclipspage on YouTube (modified by author)

Source: Original

Punchmade Dev started as a video gamer

Before transitioning to rap, Punchmade Dev made money playing the video game NBA 2K. He posted the content on YouTube, where he gained over 100,000 subscribers while still in high school. The rapper told Disrupt Magazine in 2021 that he was motivated to switch professions after seeing gamer-turned-rapper YBN Nahmir launch a successful rap career.

Around 2017, I started losing interest in video games. As I got older I knew that I didn't want to do YouTube much longer. I always thought that becoming a successful rapper was too difficult until I saw YBN Nahmir blow up with his song Rubbin' Off the Paint—From that day on I completely quit YouTube and started to pursue music.

Punchmade Dev posing with cash and custom-made jewellery. Photo: @punchmadedev (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Punchmade Dev's controversial rap career

The North Carolina-born rapper started releasing music with studio equipment he purchased with money he made as a YouTube gamer. He gained recognition in April 2018 when he released his song, Track Meet. The song went viral with the 'Open Up That Door' challenge.

Punchmade's music focuses on scam rap, a sub-genre of hip-hop featuring themes of fraud, cybercrime, and scams. His interesting choice of lyrics has raised eyebrows but also earned him fans.

The rapper's 2022 song, How to Write a Dump, talks about how to steal credit. His songs like Internet Swiping and Wire Fraud Tutorial have garnered millions of views on YouTube and Spotify. Dev is an independent hip-hop producer and releases music under his record label, Punchmade Records.

Punchmade Dev poses with cash in Lexington, Kentucky, in December 2024. Photo: @punchmadedev (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Punchmade Dev's songs have landed him in legal trouble

Punchmade's 2023 song, Wire Fraud Tutorial, led to the police launching an investigation against him. The song's lyrics give listeners a step-by-step guide on how to commit wire fraud.

YouTube removed the song from its platform for violating terms of service. Law enforcement agencies are known to use artists' lyrics against them, like in the case of Young Thug's RICO trial.

In June 2024, Punchmade sued his bank, Kentucky-based PNC Bank for freezing his account, which had a balance of $500,000 due to suspicious activity. The account was flagged so that authorities could be contacted when necessary.

Punchmade Dev during his July 2023 interview with YouTuber Tommy G. Photo: @tommygmcgee (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Is Punchmade Dev a real scammer or an act?

Punchmade Dev is often referred to as an internet scammer. While appearing on Tommy G's July 2023 YouTube video titled, Investigating the Internet's Most Famous Scammer, Dev shared the technology he allegedly uses to scan people's credit cards.

In the video, Dev bragged about stealing from the poor to become rich. The video attracted a lot of criticism, but not everyone was convinced with his claims and called his bluff. One commenter wrote,

Dev didn't mention his biggest scam. Telling people he's a scammer, charging people for a Telegram that will give him "the methods," and that's all folks.

In January 2024, KrebsOnSecurity exposed the rapper for using his social media platforms to promote a web shop selling stolen payment cards, identity data, and hacked financial accounts. The shop was also producing counterfeit checks.

Consumers lose billions of dollars to fraud and credit card theft every year. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) reported a loss of over $12.5 billion for 2023 alone.

Rapper Punchmade Dev with bundles of cash. Photo: @punchmadedev on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Where does Punchmade Dev live now?

The controversial rapper is based in Lexington, Kentucky. He is originally from North Carolina, but his family moved around a lot. Dev was raised by a single mother alongside his two younger brothers. The rapper told Tommy G in 2023 that being left in charge of the house most of the time gave him the drive that he has now.

It made me grow up quickly. It taught me a lot of skills. It made me know that I gotta have my own back.

Punchmade Dev drives high-end cars

In June 2024, the flamboyant rapper was spotted driving a custom Rolls-Royce with a Scarface theme. The car is a nod to the luxurious 1962 Rolls-Royce Cloud II driven by Al Pacino's character, Tony Montana, in the Scarface movie. Dev also drives a red Lamborghini.

Punchmade Dev's Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. Photo: @punchmadedev (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Punchmade Dev's net worth is attributed to his street smartness, but it remains a matter of speculation on whether it affords him the lifestyle he portrays online. His unconventional approach to music has placed him ahead of an underexplored niche in hip-hop.

