Is Young Thug free yet? Breaking down his charges and legal updates

Young Thug was released in October 2024 after spending two and a half years in custody on racketeering charges in one of Georgia's longest-running RICO trials. At the time of his sentencing, the Atlanta-born rapper told the court,

I take full responsibility for my crimes...I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool, and I understand that you can't be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end badly—I've learned from my mistakes. I come from nothing, and I've made something, and I didn't take full advantage of it. I'm sorry.

Young Thug was released from jail after pleading guilty and entering a no-contest plea to racketeering and gang-related charges.

The rapper's lyrics were used by prosecutors as evidence of his involvement in organized crime activities.

as evidence of his involvement in organized crime activities. Young Thug was sentenced to 15 years of probation, but if he violates the terms, he faces a two-decade prison sentence.

Young Thug's profile summary

Full name Jeffery Lamar Williams II Date of birth August 16, 1991 Age 33 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Mariah the Scientist (2021 to date) Children Six Parents Jeffery Williams Sr. Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

Young Thug is free after serving 900 days in custody

The London hitmaker was released from prison in October 2024 after entering a plea deal in his Georgia RICO case. Young Thug pled no contest to racketeering and street gang leader counts, which meant that he could be punished as if he had pleaded guilty.

He pled guilty to six charges, including two firearm possession charges, three substance possession charges, and one count of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced Jeffery Williams to 40 years with five years to be served in prison, but was commuted to time served.

As part of Young Thug's non-negotiated guilty plea agreement, the rapper will serve 15 years on probation. Williams would have faced up to 120 years in prison if he had been found guilty of all charges.

Young Thug's strict probation terms

Judge Paige Whitaker read several terms of release in her ruling. The Best Friend rapper is not allowed in the Atlanta metropolitan area during the first ten years of his probation. He can only return when there is a funeral, graduation, or wedding, but has to leave within 48 hours of the event's conclusion.

Whitaker mentioned that Young Thug must return to Atlanta four times a year throughout his probation period to host anti-weapons and anti-criminal organization events at schools or community organizations. The rapper is also required to do 100 hours of community service every year for 15 years.

Young Thug is not allowed to contact any associates of any organized criminal organization. Twenty years will be commuted from his sentence upon successful completion of probation, but if the rapper violates the terms, he will have to serve those 20 years.

What did Young Thug do?

The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in May 2022 and charged in Georgia under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. He was accused of leading a criminal enterprise that committed various violent crimes in Georgia for about a decade.

The prosecutors linked Young Thug's record label, Young Stoner Life (YSL), to Atlanta criminal street organization, Young Slime Life (YSL), which prosecutors said was established in 2012. The rapper was charged alongside 27 co-defendants, including fellow rapper Gunna, Rodalius Ryan, Quamarvious Nichols, and Marquavious Huey.

Prosecutors used Young Thug's rap lyrics as evidence

During Young Thug's trial, prosecutors in the case sampled some of the rapper's lyrics as evidence of his involvement in organized street crime. Judge Ural Glanville conditionally allowed the introduction of 17 sets of lyrics mentioned in the indictment, provided the prosecution can establish a clear connection between the lyrics and the criminal allegations.

Some of the songs sampled include Anybody (2018) featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, Take It to Trial (2020) with Gunna and Yak Gotti, 'Eww' (2014), Ski (2020), Original Slime, and 'Slatty' (2020). The decision to admit lyrics sparked debate about the use of artistic expression as evidence in criminal trials.

Rapper's lyrics have been used by prosecutors in several hip-hop-related cases. In 2017, prosecutors tried to use Drakeo the Ruler's song, Flex Freestyle, as evidence for his murder and attempted murder charges. Tekashi 6ix9ine's song, Gummo, was also referenced in court during the rapper's 2019 trial.

In a 2022 press conference, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis defended the use of lyrics as evidence in connection with the First Amendment and freedom of expression, according to CNN.

I believe in the First Amendment; it's one of our most precious rights. However, the First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using [lyrics] as evidence if it is such. We put it as overt within the RICO count because we believe that's exactly what it is.

Young Thug's return to the music scene

After Young Thug's prison stint, he is ready to get back to his art and the stage. The rapper is set to headline the Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium in July 2025, the festival organisers announced in late February 2025. He also featured on Lil Baby's album WHAM in January 2025.

With Young Thug being free from prison, he still has a long way to go before he can untangle himself from the claws of the justice system. The rapper has been keeping a low profile, but fans may see more of him in the future as he gets back to music.

