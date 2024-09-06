Fani Willis' net worth and salary: A look into the DA's wealth

Fani Willis’ dedication to the justice system and the string of high-profile cases catapulted her to worldwide recognition. Many are curious to know if the American attorney taking on Donald Trump is compensated well. It is no wonder Fani Willis’ net worth is one of the most searched questions.

Fani Willis during the 2023 Root 100 Gala at The Apollo Theater (L). The attorney at the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in 2022 (R). Photo: Joy Malone, David Walter Banks (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willis has been serving as Fulton County’s district attorney since 2021. From her prosecution of the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal to the indictment of renowned rapper Young Thug, she has repeatedly shown her unwavering commitment to the law. Here is a look into Fani's financial background, including her earnings, investment projects and overall net worth.

Fani Willis' profile summary

Full name Fani Taifa Willis Gender Female Date of birth 27 October 1971 Age 52 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Inglewood, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Howard University, Emory University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Fred Willis Children 2 Father John C. Floyd III Profession Attorney Political party Democratic Net worth $8 million Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

What is Fani Willis’ net worth in 2024?

According to Medium, Fani is worth $8 million. With over two decades of legal experience, she has accumulated significant wealth while building a name for herself.

Interestingly, Willis is the first woman to serve as the district attorney for Fulton County. During a May 2024 interview with MSNBC, she highlighted some of her achievements since she took office, saying:

I have the third-largest crime drop in America. This is because we are taking a balanced approach, unapologetically going after gangs and criminals and initiating rehabilitation programs.

The attorney during a 2023 news conference at the Fulton County Government building. Photo: Joshua Lott

Source: Original

What is Fani Willis’ salary per year?

As documented by Daily Express US, the attorney rakes about $2.7 million annually, with a salary of $110,000 from her successful legal career. She purportedly earns $1.5 million from other sources and charges $12,000 as a speaking engagement fee.

How did Fani Willis make her millions?

The California native has several income streams that contribute to her net worth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Fani Willis’ revenue-generating channels from her days as a prosecutor to a district attorney.

Early career

Fani’s first government job was as a solicitor, prosecuting misdemeanours. She worked as a prosecutor in the Fulton County district attorney’s office for over a decade before entering private practice in 2018. In 2019, Willis became South Fulton’s Chief Municipal Judge.

District attorney of Fulton County

In 2020, Fani defeated Paul Howard Jr., her former boss, in the race for Fulton County’s district attorney position.

On 10 February 2021, she launched a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s attempt to rig the 2020 presidential election. Willis is using Georgia’s RICO statute to prosecute the American politician who served as the 45th president of the United States.

In 2024, she ran for re-election and defeated Christian Wise Smith in the Democratic Party primary election. Taifa will go face-to-face against Republican Courtney Kramer in the November general election.

Fani Willis during a 2024 court hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Alex Slitz-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Fani Willis’ real estate

Most of Taifa’s wealth stems from her real estate portfolio, valued at $5 million per FreshersLive. She reportedly owns 300 acres of farmland in Maui and Utah, a luxurious four-bedroom Georgia villa, and two other Houston properties.

Involvement in the stock market

According to News Dipper, Willis has $2 million in blue-chip stocks from Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Microsoft, Boeing, and Exxon. She has allegedly invested $600,000 in gold reserves and kept $275,000 in savings accounts.

Fani Willis’ personal life

Over the years, Fani has proven her ability to navigate the intricacies of the law with precision, from complex white-collar crimes to sensitive matters of public interest. But beyond her career achievements, there are fascinating details to uncover about who she is.

District Attorney Fani Willis posing for photos at the Fulton County Court House in 2023. Photo: Megan Varner

Source: Getty Images

Early life and education

Willis (52 years as of 2024) was born on 27 October 1971 in Inglewood, California, USA. When she was in the first grade, her family relocated to Washington, D.C., where her dad, John C. Floyd III, practised law as a criminal defence attorney.

After Fani Willis’ parents divorced, she mostly stayed with her father. On 16 June 2024, Taifa celebrated her dad via an Instagram post that read:

Happy Father’s Day to my dad, who is a perfect example of strength and integrity. Today, we celebrate all the wonderful fathers who are making a difference. Enjoy your special day!

Where did Fani Willis go to law school?

In 1993, Willis graduated from Howard University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She later attended Emory University School of Law, earning a Juris Doctor in 1996.

Husband and children

From 1996 to 2005, Taifa was married to Fred Willis, whom she met on the day she took the Georgia bar exam. The ex-couple has two daughters.

FAQs

As a prosecutor, Fani has led more than 100 jury trials. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who is Fani Willis’ biological mother?

Scanty information exists about Taifa’s mom as she moved back to California after her divorce from John C. Floyd III. She reportedly was a school teacher.

Fani Willis during a 2024 court hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Dennis Byron-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Fani Willis’s net worth reflects her enduring impact on the justice system. With an estimated net worth of $8 million, she has achieved professional success and financial stability.

