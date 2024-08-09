Ron Howard's net worth today: How rich is the famous director?
Ron Howard's net worth clearly indicates his great success. The American director, producer and retired actor has a six-decade career and bagged several accolades, including a Grammy Award. Not only have the star’s career achievements earned him international recognition, but they have also translated to his bank account.
Howard debuted as a child actor before transitioning to directing films. He has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to film and television. This article highlights Ron’s strategic career choices, earnings, and savvy investment projects, placing him among the entertainment industry's biggest names.
Ron Howard's profile summary
|Full name
|Ronald William Howard
|Famous as
|Ron Howard
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 March 1954
|Age
|70 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Birthplace
|Duncan, Oklahoma, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5’7’’ (175 cm)
|Weight
|79 kg (174 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Cheryl Alley
|Children
|4
|Parents
|Rance Howard and Jean Speegle
|Siblings
|Clint Howard
|Profession
|Director, producer, screenwriter, retired actor
|Years active
|1959-present
|Net worth
|$200 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
What is Ron Howard's net worth?
According to The Richest, William’s net worth is estimated at $200 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 65-year-old multifaceted career encompassing acting, directing and producing. In addition, Ronald has an impressive real estate portfolio.
How did Ron Howard get rich?
From a young age, William knew that he wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry courtesy of his parents, who were renowned Hollywood stars.
However, his ability to diversify his income sources in this field turned him into a multi-millionaire. Below are some of the revenue-generating channels that have contributed to Ron’s financial success:
Acting career
William had his first credited film role in The Journey when he was 5. He gained notoriety for his portrayal as Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show in 1960. Howard played the son of the title character for all eight show seasons.
Other films that he starred in as a kid and teenager include The Music Man (1962), The Eleventh Hour (1965) and The Smith Family (1968). One of Ron’s first roles as an adult was in George Lucas’ American Graffiti in 1973.
He also appeared in Happy Days and The Shootist. The star’s last significant acting role was a reprise of his renowned role as Opie Taylor in Return to Mayberry, a reunion of The Andy Griffith Show.
Directing career
In 1977, Ron made his directorial debut with the low-budget film Grand Theft Auto. He made his big directorial break in 1982 with Night Shift. Since then, William has directed numerous major films. Here is a summary of some of his most famous works as a director:
|Film
|Year
|Apollo 13
|1995
|Cinderella Man
|2005
|The Da Vinci Code
|2006
|Rush
|2013
|In the Heart of the Sea
|2015
In 2009, Howard won the Austin Film Festival’s Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award. His drama film, Hillbilly Elegy, based on a book by American politician J.D. Vance was released on Netflix in 2020.
During a 2023 interview with Graham Bensinger, he revealed the reason behind his transition from acting to directing, saying:
Acting sparked a lot of insecurities for me because I wanted to be excellent, but I had limited tools. I never felt like I could create a character the way I have seen great actors do. I did not feel creative acting, but with directing, it is the exact opposite. I am more creative when working behind the camera than I ever was in front of it.
What film company does Ron Howard own?
In 1985, William and renowned producer Brian Grazer co-founded the television and film production company Imagine Entertainment. Films produced by Ron Howard’s company include:
- The PJs (2001)
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
Ron Howard's house
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ron and his wife Cheryl paid $5.6 million for a 3,000-square-foot apartment in New York City’s Eldorado Building in 2004. They used millions to renovate the property before listing it for sale in 2017 for $12.5 million.
Although the duo lowered the price to $11.5 million, they have never found a buyer and still own the apartment.
Alley and William own a second apartment in New York City, purchased for $712,000 in 2002. In 2006, they bought an ocean-view apartment in Santa Monica, California, for $2.75 million. The pair sold their 33-acre estate on a Greenwich, Connecticut, lake for $27.5 million in 2014.
FAQs
Over the years, Ron’s popularity has sparked interest in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:
How old is Ron Howard?
Ronald (aged 50 as of 2024) was born on 1 March 1954 in Duncan, Oklahoma, USA. His parents are the late Rance Howard and Jean Speegle.
Does Ron Howard have a wife?
The film producer has been married to Cheryl Howard since 1975. They have four children: Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn Carlyle, Paige Carlyle, and Reed Cross.
What is Ron Howard’s salary?
Per Capitalism, the Oklahoma native pockets over $2 million monthly from filming and directorial ventures.
Did Ron Howard retire?
William retired from acting in 1980. However, he continues to produce and direct films and television shows.
What does Ron Howard do now?
Ronald specialises in film production. He has won two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Emmy Awards.
Ron Howard’s net worth is a testament to his enduring entertainment industry legacy. His early acting roles propelled his transition into producing and directing, significantly contributing to his fortune.
