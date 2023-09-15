Cheryl Howard: Everything known about Ron Howard's wife

Cheryl Howard has been Ron Howard's wife for over four decades, and all signs indicate that they took their till-death-do-us-part vow seriously. But beyond this marital status, the woman has made a name for herself in the entertainment and creative industry.

Cheryl Howard is an actress and writer who has earned her place as a renowned creative personality through her movie roles. Her novels often take the pose of true but untold stories. She has managed to maintain a balanced family life despite her numerous endeavours.

Cheryl Howard's profile and bio

Birth name Cheryl Gay Alley Better known as Cheryl Howard Gender Female Date of birth 23 December 1953 Age 69 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Glendale, California, United States of America Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Golden brown Eye colour Blue Mother Vivian Schmid Father Charles Alley Siblings Two sisters Marital status Married Husband Ronald William Howard Children 4 School John Burroughs High School College/University California State University Profession Writer, actress

Background information

Cheryl Howard, born on 23 December 1953 in Glendale, California, is an American actress and author. Charles and Vivian Alley, her parents, raised her alongside her two sisters.

She attended John Burroughs High School, where she first met her future husband. Afterwards, she moved to California State University in Northbridge, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She also has a Master of Fine Arts degree in Screenwriting.

The actress possesses an adventurous spirit nurtured by her multitalented father, an aerospace engineer, amateur astronomer, and skilled marksman. He also inspired her love for travel and living exotically.

How old is Cheryl Howard?

Cheryl Howard's age is currently 69 years. She will celebrate her 70th birthday on 23 December 2023.

What does Cheryl Howard do for a living?

Cherry Howard is a multitalented individual. She has a successful career as an actor and author. Her career details are discussed below:

Acting

Cherry is an actress and has featured in lead and supporting roles in ground-breaking movies. She is primarily known to have featured in all the films her husband directed.

What movies has Cheryl Howard been in?

Below is a list of some of Cheryl Howard's movies and television series appearances:

Angels & Demons

Hillbilly Elegy

A Beautiful Mind

The Da Vinci Code

Arrested Development

Nightshift

Old Paint

Grand Theft Auto

Deed of Daring-Do

Writing career

She is known for her acting roles and literary pursuits. In 2005, she published her debut novel, In the Face of Jinn, under St. Martin's Press. This novel tells the story of two American sisters travelling to India on business. The mysterious disappearance of one sister led the other on a journey to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Other Cheryl Howard books include Grandma, Tell Me a Story, and Heart and Desire.

Who is Ron Howard married to?

Ron married Cherry Howard. Their love story began during their high school years at John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. Ron described their connection as something special, saying there has been no one else since he met her. They married on 7 June 1975 after dating for about five years.

Cheryl's passion for storytelling also aligns with her husband Ron's; their shared interests contributed to their lasting connection.

How many children do Ron and Cheryl Howard have?

Cheryl Howard's children are four, and she has had six grandchildren. She has three daughters, Bryce Dallas, Jocelyn Carlyle, and Paige Carlyle, and one son, Reed Cross.

Bryce and Paige have pursued careers in entertainment, and Reed has ventured into professional golf and shares his expertise through his YouTube channel.

Cheryl Howard's net worth

Biography Gist puts her net worth at $83 million. She makes the most of these from her acting and writing career. How much is Ron Howard worth right now? Cheryl Howard's spouse has a confirmed net worth of about $200 million.

Cheryl Howard, the actress, author, and loving wife of Ron Howard, has a rich and multifaceted life. From her adventurous upbringing to her successful marriage and literary pursuits, her story is a testament to the enduring power of love, communication, and shared passions in a Hollywood couple's life.

