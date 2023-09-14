Who is Ezra Miller's wife or girlfriend? Here is his dating history

Following several rumours that he is gay, there have been frequent questions about whether anyone has taken the role of Ezra Miller's wife. The actor is popularly known for his superhero role in the Justice League movie franchise and has had his fair share of love from several ladies.

Ezra Miller prefers to keep his romantic life away from the public's prying eyes, but being a celebrity comes with having to deal with constant requests for personal details. His elusive nature regarding the subject has resulted in several conjectures about who his girlfriend is.

Ezra Miller's profile summary and bio

Full name Ezra Matthew Miller Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 1992 Age 31 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Wyckoff, Bergen County, New Jersey Current residence United States of America Religion Judaism and Spirituality Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marta Miller Father Robert S. Miller Siblings Saiya & Caitlin Marital status Single School Rockland Country Day School, The Hudson School Profession Actor, entertainer Net worth $4 million

How old is Ezra Miller?

Ezra (age 31 years as of September 2023) was born on 30 September 1992 in Wyckoff, Bergen County, New Jersey. His parents, Robert and Marta, raised him alongside his two older sisters, Caitlin and Saiya.

The entertainer is a trained opera singer and attended Rockland Country Day School and The Hudson School before dropping out of the latter to pursue a full-time career in acting.

Ezra Miller's career

Miller commenced his film journey in 2008 with Afterschool, portraying a boarding school student who inadvertently films classmates' drug-related deaths. He later landed roles in movies like City Island, Beware the Gonzo and Every Day. He has some television appearances in series like Californication and Royal Pains.

The actor's musical prowess has seen him form a band named Sons of an Illustrious Father alongside two others, Lilah Larson and Josh Aubin. Nowadays, he is popularly renowned for his portrayal of Flash in DC movie adaptations.

What is the gender of Ezra Miller?

The famous actor has a controversial love life in that he admitted to being queer in an interview. But he gave a different meaning to the term. He believes the word means he neither identifies as a man nor a woman. He even claimed that he barely identifies as a human.

Who is the Flash actor in a relationship with?

It is still being discovered who he is in a relationship with. But then, he had been in a relationship with several ladies. Below is information about Ezra Miller's girlfriends:

Esther Wald - a teenage fling

Ezra's dating history traces back to his teenage years when he was relatively unknown in Hollywood. In 2006, around thirteen, Ezra rumouredly dated his first-ever girlfriend, Esther Wald. Their relationship was short-lived, lasting less than a year.

Lauren Nolting - a low-key love

Ezra's dating journey continued when he started a discreet relationship with Lauren Nolting, a photographer from the United States, in 2011. Although they rarely discussed their relationship with the media, they were publicly spotted together. Their love story lasted until 2012, when they quietly parted ways, leaving many wondering why they broke up.

Shailene Woodley - a mysterious connection

In 2016, rumours of Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley becoming Ezra Miller's partner had the media in a frenzy. Their supposed romance sparked curiosity, especially since they co-starred in the movie titled The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

While the relationship was never officially confirmed, they were spotted together several times. But it was short-lived, with the two parting ways after a few months.

Did Ezra Miller and Zoe Kravitz date?

Yes. Zoe, an actress and singer, was Ezra Miller's lover in 2010. Their brief romance began after they worked together on the film Beware the Gonzo.

The spark between them was undeniable, and their passionate on-screen kiss even went viral, capturing the attention of fans. Their relationship was short-lived, as they dated for less than four months, leaving fans longing for more.

Who was Ezra Miller engaged to?

He engaged Erin Urb, an American actress and model. Her presence in the actor's life marked a more serious chapter in his dating history. Their relationship began around 2013, eventually leading to an engagement in 2014.

Surprisingly, the Ezra Miller and Erin Urb relationship was the actor's longest and most committed relationship, spanning two years. But their romance ended after the actor claimed to have been informed by a spiritual leader that Erin would turn out to be a parasite.

Is Ezra Miller married?

The Flash actor is not married and has never been, despite being in a relationship with many women in the past. In 2019, he announced that he is polyamorous with band members.

It is unknown whether any lady would become Ezra Miller's spouse shortly, given his history of eccentricities and rumours concerning his sexual orientation. Just like no one claims to be his wife, Ezra Miller's children are non-existent for now.

The actor is a desirable bachelor since no one claims to be Ezra Miller's wife or girlfriend. He currently focuses on his acting career and personal development.

