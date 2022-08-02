A-Z list of the cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng, fees, contacts details

Are you a student or a parent looking for the best and cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng? Then, do not worry, as Gauteng province is one of the best regions with amazing learning institutions. Gauteng is one of the nine provinces of South Africa and is known to be the smallest of them by landmass. Nevertheless, it is home to over a quarter of the South African population. So, how much does a boarding school cost in South Africa? Find out below!

What are the Gauteng boarding school fees? On average, the annual tuition fees in Gauteng range from R40,000 to R300,000. However, it all depends on the institution itself.

Why study in a boarding school?

While many parents say these institutions are more expensive than day schools, many advantages come with boarding institutions. First, there is less distraction from the outside world, giving students ample time to concentrate on their studies. Also, the students tend to work hard as they sleep in an environment conducive to learning.

Top 10 affordable boarding schools in Gauteng

How much does a boarding school cost in Gauteng? The list below contains the best and most affordable boarding schools in Gauteng and other things you need to know, including their fees.

1. Nigel High School

The institution is located near the south coast of South Africa and offers top-quality education, and their tuition fee is very affordable. Its mission is to enable students to acquire skills and knowledge for personal development and social advancement.

Fees : R56,950 to R61,460 per annum

: R56,950 to R61,460 per annum Address : 1 Leeds Rd, Ferryvale, Nigel, 1491, South Africa

: 1 Leeds Rd, Ferryvale, Nigel, 1491, South Africa Phone: +27 11 814 8185

2. Pretoria High School for girls

This is one of the best public boarding schools in Gauteng for girls, and they believe in the power of education. The institution boasts an approximate student capacity of 1300 learners. It is based on beliefs under the ideals of Christianity: healthy physique, trained spirit, and disciplined character.

Fee : R65,000 per annum.

: R65,000 per annum. Postal Address : Private Bag X2 Hatfield 0028

: Private Bag X2 Hatfield 0028 Email : info@phsg.org.za

: info@phsg.org.za Telephone: +27 (0)12 430 7341 or +27 (0)87 803 0570

3. Krugersdorp High School

With its 115-year history, the institution aims to develop whole individuals and encourage students to participate in academic, sporting, and cultural activities as much as possible. Over time, the institution has set up a system that has resulted in the holistic development of young people.

Fees : R30 100,00

: R30 100,00 Address: 11 Cornelius Moll St, Monument, Krugersdorp, 1739, South Africa

11 Cornelius Moll St, Monument, Krugersdorp, 1739, South Africa Phone: 0119541009

4. Blue Hills

This private institution is very popular for its students' quality education and affordable tuition. The students are also offered various academic, performing, and creative arts and sports to encourage them discover what they are good at. This holistic approach ensures learners are well-rounded and lack nothing to make them improve all around.

Fees : R51,775

: R51,775 Address : 16 Village Rd, Blue Hills AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa

: 16 Village Rd, Blue Hills AH, Midrand, 1685, South Africa Phone: +27 11 318 4882

5. General Smuts High School

Founded in 1953, it is the oldest and largest English medium institution in Vaal Triangle.

Fee : R3300 monthly or R34, 700 yearly

: R3300 monthly or R34, 700 yearly Phone : 0164214130

: 0164214130 Address: Van Riebeeck St, Vereeniging, 1930, South Africa

6. Cornerstone College

This Christian-based institution was established in 1991 to enforce discipline and Christian values among students. The centre also has an After-care program to cater to your child's educational needs after school. It also offers learners international credit and a chance to visit a different country for adventure. When it comes extra curricula activities, it is known for its achievements in soccer, cricket, netball, and athletics.

Fees: R35 920 annual

R35 920 annual Address : 50 Moreleta Street Silverton, Pretoria

: 50 Moreleta Street Silverton, Pretoria Phone: 0128048350

0128048350 Email: admin@cornerstonecollege.org.za

7. St Alban's College

The learning institution was established in 1963 and is one of South Africa's most prestigious schools.

Fees : R272,850 per annum

: R272,850 per annum Location : 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa

: 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa Phone: 0123481221

8. Roedean School

The institution is named after Ms Mary Williams, a professionally trained teacher. The institution has always recognized the need to equip its students with the best education and facilities. Besides their affordable tuition fees, students have access to certain scholarships that may aid their education and reduce the cost of study.

Fees : R56,000

: R56,000 Location : Princess of Wales Terrance, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa.

: Princess of Wales Terrance, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Phone: 0116473200

9. Crawford College

This international institution established its first branch in 1993 in Killarney, Johannesburg. Currently, the Crawford group of schools is regarded the largest single private organization in South Africa. They boast 19 institutions known for their future-focused, innovative approach to education.

Fees : R51,000

: R51,000 Address : off Ngenda Rd, Tatu City

: off Ngenda Rd, Tatu City Phone: 020 7651053

10. Pretoria Boys High

Founded in 1892, Pretoria Boys is a public medium English co-educational school. The institution takes pride in its expansive, serene environment, sound academics, extensive library, and extra activities, including sports facilities.

Fees : R76,100 per annum.

: R76,100 per annum. Grades : 8-12

: 8-12 Location : 200 Roper St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa.

: 200 Roper St, Brooklyn, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa. Phone: +27 12 460 2246

What is the cheapest boarding school in Gauteng?

The cheapest but good-quality institutions in Gauteng charge around R6,000 to R7,000 in 11 monthly instalments for weekly and termly students.

Are Boarding Schools in South Africa worth it?

Yes! Some amazing institutions in South Africa are worth it. Some of these institutions expose children to healthy activities that help improve their child's discipline, confidence, and social life. All you need to do is to choose the facility that is a great match for your child.

What do I look out for in a boarding school?

Below are some important things to look out for:

Location

Tuition and Total Cost

Extra-Curricular Activities

Facilities and Staff

College Placement

Reputation

What is the best age for a child to go to boarding school?

Experts say your child should be at least nine years old. This is because they need to be able to communicate thoughts and feelings clearly, have established strong parental relationships, and have a sense of individual identity.

Does Curro have a boarding school?

Yes. The institutions are supervised and run by a team of live-in staff, which often includes teachers of the institution. The number of staff depends on the number of learners accommodated.

What is the most expensive school in SA?

Hilton College in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands retains its title as the most expensive learning institution in the country, with its annual fees at R343,155 – up to 3.5% from last year.

How long do you stay in a boarding school?

Children may be sent to these institutions for one year to twelve or more until eighteen. It also depends on the Grade your children joined.

With the above information, you have no excuse not to take your children to the best and cheapest boarding schools in Gauteng. They offer the opportunity to get your child into a good institution while providing them with the necessary academic support. So try one of the above, make a difference in your child's education, and get value for your money.

