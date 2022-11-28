List of 21 best private schools in Johannesburg in 2024

Education is one of the most priceless gifts for children. They need good schools that offer quality education. Johannesburg is among the cities with institutions you could consider enrolling your kids in. Discover some of the best private schools in Johannesburg below.

Students singing during a school function. Photo: pexels.com, @Vincent Peters (modified by author)

The school environment you choose for your kids impacts their academic and extracurricular performance, behaviour, psychology, and so on. Therefore, research centres of learning to ensure that the school you pick nurtures children into adults who benefit society.

Here is a sampled table of the best private institution in Johannesburg. The research focused on a sample of top academic schools in South Africa, selected based on their academic reputation and performance. Publicly available data regarding school reviews, policies, and socioeconomic factors were assessed.

No School 1 Charterhouse School 2 Kingsmead College 3 Brescia House School 4 Japari School 5 St Mary's School, Waverley 6 Roedean School 7 St John’s College 8 Bellavista School 9 St David’s Marist Inanda 10 St Peter’s Girls Prep School 11 St Teresa's School 12 The Mustard Seed Christian School 13 Star College 14 Leeuwenhof Akademie 15 St. Martin's School 16 Eastridge Christian School 17 Redhill School 18 Assumption Convent School 19 The Ridge School 20 SAHETI School 21 Elroi Academy

Top 21 best private schools in Johannesburg, South Africa

Education influences the future of any society, family, and child. If you are seeking affordable private schools in Johannesburg, look no further than the institutions listed below:

1. Charterhouse School

Charterhouse School's co-curriculum activities. Photo: @charterhousesch (modified by author)

Telephone: (011) 475 4185 / (011) 475 6809 / (072) 537 1178

(011) 475 4185 / (011) 475 6809 / (072) 537 1178 Email: admissions@charterhouse.co.za

admissions@charterhouse.co.za Address: 10 Erasmus Road, Radiokop, Honeydew, 2040

Charterhouse is one of the oldest centres of learning in the country. It started in 1976 and has three campuses offering different education levels.

The institution has a good reputation for co-curricular activities that benefit the kid's growth. Some activities pupils can engage in at Charterhouse Schools include cricket, hockey, and softball.

2. Kingsmead College

Extra-curricular activities at Kingsmead College. Photo: @KingsmeadCollege (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 11 731 7300/+27 11 731-7399/+27 11 731 7400/+27 11 731-7499

+27 11 731 7300/+27 11 731-7399/+27 11 731 7400/+27 11 731-7499 Emails: senior@kingsmead.co.za, junior@kingsmead.co.za

senior@kingsmead.co.za, junior@kingsmead.co.za Address: Entrance in Tottenham Avenue, Opposite the Rosebank Gautrain Station, 132 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2121, South Africa

Kingsmead College is also among the best in Johannesburg. This Christian elementary & high school was founded in 1934 and is only for girls. One thing that makes Kingsmead College an excellent option for your child is its quality co-curricular programmes like hockey, swimming, water polo, and netball.

3. Brescia House School

Brescia House School's sports programs. Photo: @Brescia.webmaster (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 (0)11 706 7404

+27 (0)11 706 7404 Email: admissions@brescia.co.za

admissions@brescia.co.za Address: 14 Sloane St, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191, South Africa

Brescia House School produces socially all-rounded girls. It also has an accommodating student-teacher ratio. Hence you are assured that the teachers discover the strengths of the students. Moreover, Brescia House School has modern facilities for swimming and other co-curricular activities.

4. Japari School

Images from Japari School. Photo: @japarischool1 (modified by author)

Telephone: (011) 646-2132

(011) 646-2132 Email: info@japari.co.za

info@japari.co.za Address: 1 Dundalk Avenue, Parkview, Johannesburg

Japari School was established in 1966. The long-denominational and multicultural remedial school serves Grade 1 to Grade 7 learners. Japari School spots and mentors talents in learners. It has enough resources for music, arts, and sports activities. isiZulu classes are also available. This is one of the best private primary schools in Johannesburg you can consider enrolling your child to.

5. St Mary's School, Waverley

Sports and talent nurturing activities at St Mary's School, Waverley. Photo: @StMarysWaverley (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 11 531 1800

+27 11 531 1800 Email: admissions@stmary.co.za

admissions@stmary.co.za Address: 55 Athol Street, Waverley 2090, Johannesburg, South Africa

St Mary's School is an Anglican boarding school for girls. The institute was established in 1888, and teachers here use English as a primary language of instruction.

It is one of Johannesburg's oldest schools and among the top boarding schools in Gauteng. Be assured that your daughter will find a home at St Mary's School, Waverley.

6. Roedean School

Roedean School's environment and co-curriculum activities. Photo: @RoedeanSchoolSA (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 11 647 3270/+27 11 647 3202

+27 11 647 3270/+27 11 647 3202 Email: pgesha@roedeanschool.co.za/lvanbiljon@roedeanschool.co.za

pgesha@roedeanschool.co.za/lvanbiljon@roedeanschool.co.za Address: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, 2193, South Africa

Roedean School is one of the oldest Christian schools in Joburg. What started as a sister school currently has over 800 students. Roedean School believes in building a student's co-curricular abilities as part of education.

For that reason, it has well-equipped art facilities and is famous for water polo games. It is also one of the most expensive schools in South Africa with fees ranging from R106 245 to R203 607 per annum.

7. St John’s College

St John’s College's environment and extra curriculum activities. Photo: @stjohnscollegeSA (modified by author)

Telephone: 010 492 0300

010 492 0300 Email: admissions@stjohnscollege.co.za

admissions@stjohnscollege.co.za Address: St David Road, Houghton, 2198, Johannesburg, South Africa

St John’s College was established in 1898, primarily for boys. It is one of the oldest Anglican private primary schools in Johannesburg.

It uses the South African educational curriculum and has a college section offering A-level education to girls and boys. Besides academics, St John’s College has various co-curricular activities, including water polo, golf, and rugby.

8. Bellavista School

Fun extra curriculum activities at Bellavista School. Photo: @SchoolBV (modified by author)

Telephone: +2711 788 5454

+2711 788 5454 Email: secretary@bellavistaschool.co.za

secretary@bellavistaschool.co.za Address: 35 Wingfield Ave, Birdhaven, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

Bellavista School is a small remedial school in Johannesburg, Gauteng. It is about 54 years old and has an excellent learner-teacher ratio. Each pupil gets a multi-disciplinary team that monitors, assesses, and personalizes their learning programmes.

The team might include a Remedial Therapist, an Occupational Therapist, a Speech Therapist, a Psychologist, and an experienced teacher. Bellavista School also has enough sports coaches and facilitators. It is one of the best private schools in Johannesburg parents can consider.

9. St David’s Marist Inanda

Extracurricular activities at St David's Marist Inanda. Photo: @StDavidsMaristInandaJHB (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 (0)11 215 7600/+27 (0)11 215 7620

+27 (0)11 215 7600/+27 (0)11 215 7620 Email: admissions@stdavids.co.za/college@stdavids.co.za/prep@stdavids.co.za

admissions@stdavids.co.za/college@stdavids.co.za/prep@stdavids.co.za Address: 36 Rivonia Rd, Inanda, Sandton

St David's Marist Inanda is a Catholic-based institution with over 1000 students. It has massive classrooms, a library, and other facilities. St David’s Marist Inanda has invested in water polo, rugby, cricket, and other co-curricular activities.

10. St Peter’s Girls Prep School

Out-of-class activities at St Peter’s Girls Prep School. Photo: @StPetersGirlsPrep (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 (0)11 367 6631

+27 (0)11 367 6631 Email: girlsreception@stpeters.co.za

girlsreception@stpeters.co.za Address: 105 Witkoppen Rd, Paulshof, Johannesburg, South Africa

St Peter’s Girls Prep School is one of the affordable top 10 best private high schools in Johannesburg. The school teaches Grades 0 to 7 students and is grounded in the Anglican faith. St Peter’s Girls has a rich academic, sporting, and cultural curriculum.

It offers music classes and has well-established facilities for the netball court, rock climbing, and other extracurricular activities.

11. St Teresa's School

Students using the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Nur Yilmaz

Telephone: 011 442 6235

011 442 6235 Email: stteresas@stteresas.co.za

stteresas@stteresas.co.za Address: 18 Keyes Ave, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

St Teresa's School stands out among private schools in South Africa. It started in 1930 at a garage in Keyes Avenue, Rosebank, with three Sisters of Mercy and five pupils. St Teresa’s School now has a Junior Primary (Grade 000 - Grade 3), Senior Primary (Grade 4 - Grade 7), and High School (Grade 8 - Grade 12) section.

12. The Mustard Seed Christian school

Happy students sitting in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Rodnae Productions

Telephone: 011-683-5200

011-683-5200 Email: info@tmsca.net

info@tmsca.net Address: 17 Benray St. Reuven, Johannesburg 2190

The Mustard Seed Christian School was established in the 1960s. It is among the most affordable private schools in Johannesburg South. The institute nurtured children academically and in other growth aspects for over fifty years. The Mustard Seed Christian School encourages parents, teachers, and children to form a strong academic family and foundation for learners.

13. Star College

Educational contests and activities at Star college. Photo: @horizoneducationtrust (modified by author)

Telephone: 0114478711

0114478711 Email: info@myhorizon.org

info@myhorizon.org Address: 46 Wingfield Avenue, Birdhaven, Johannesburg

If you are looking for affordable private high schools in Johannesburg, consider Star College. It is among English-speaking schools with excellent reviews. It boasts of having a team of well-trained teachers that guarantees a high standard of education.

14. Leeuwenhof Akademie

Sports and talent nurturing activities at Leeuwenhof Akademie. Photo: @LeeuwenhofAkademie (modified by author)

Telephone: (011) 622 1806/7

(011) 622 1806/7 Email: marketing@leeuwenhof.co.za

marketing@leeuwenhof.co.za Address: Geldenhuis Rd & Anton St, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2008, South Africa

Leeuwenhof Akademie is an Afrikaans Christian Private School in the East Rand. The institute has a caring culture, outstanding academic achievements, and exemplary co-curriculum successes. The sports, cultural, and social events at Leeuwenhof Akademie are the best for learners.

15. St. Martin's School

Talent and sports enrichment programs at St. Martin's School. Photo: @saintmartinsschool (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398/+27 11 435 7303/ +27 11 435 0735/6/7

+27 11 435 0380 / +27 11 435 7398/+27 11 435 7303/ +27 11 435 0735/6/7 Email: marketing@stmartin.co.za

marketing@stmartin.co.za Address: 4 East Road, The Hill , Johannesburg, South Africa

St. Martin's school is one of the top schools in Gauteng. Even though it is not a church-based institution, it incorporates Christian standards in its curriculum to ensure that it brings up morally upright students. Consider St Martin's School when seeking cheap private schools in Johannesburg.

16. Eastridge Christian School

Assorted books on shelves. Photo: pexels.com, @Element5 Digital

Telephone: 011 440 6900 / 011 010 7250/083 377 2921

011 440 6900 / 011 010 7250/083 377 2921 Email: info@eastridgechristianschool.co.za

info@eastridgechristianschool.co.za Address: 89 Silwood Road, Bramley, Gauteng, 2090

Eastridge Christian School provides affordable and high-standard education to all. The school accommodates learners from all cultures of South Africa from Grade R to Grade 12. Eastridge Christian School has around 400 students.

17. Redhill School

Extra-curricular activities at the Redhill School. Photo: @redhillschoolsa (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 11 783 4707

+27 11 783 4707 Email: info@redhill.co.za/admissions@redhill.co.za

info@redhill.co.za/admissions@redhill.co.za Address: 20 Summit Rd, Morningside, Sandton, 2057, South Africa

Redhill School is an English-medium school offering IEB and IB (International Baccalaureate) qualifications. It is not church-based and has a rich history of around 113 years. Redhill School has been among the best-performing schools in Johannesburg for over 30 years.

18. Assumption Convent School

Out-of-classroom activities at Assumption Convent School. Photo: @Assumption Convent School (modified by author)

Telephone: +27 11 616 5053

+27 11 616 5053 Email: admin@assumptionconvent.co.za

admin@assumptionconvent.co.za Address: Mullins Rd, Malvern East, Germiston, 1401, South Africa

Assumption Convent School believes in letting students balance their academics and co-curricular activities. It is a Catholic school for girls and accommodates pre-grade to grade 12 students, and teachers at Assumption Convent School foster self-discipline and responsibility in learners.

19. The Ridge School

Nonscholastic activities at The Ridge School. Photo: @theridgeschool (modified by author)

Telephone: 011 481 5800

011 481 5800 Email: info@ridgeschool.co.za

info@ridgeschool.co.za Address: 26 Woolston Rd, Westcliff, Randburg, 2193, South Africa

The Ridge School is among the top boys' preparatory schools in SA. The institution was established in 1919 at Westcliff ridge on 19 acres. The Ridge School has a healthy and caring environment to support a child's growth and guide his inner strengths and talents.

20. SAHETI School

SAHETI school co-curriculum events. Photo: @saheti (modified by author)

Telephone: 011 479 3700

011 479 3700 Email: enquiries@saheti.co.za

enquiries@saheti.co.za Address: Bedfordview, Civin Drive, Senderwood, Johannesburg, South Africa

SAHETI School was established in 1974. The school has a dynamic and innovative approach to education. Its enviable sports facilities cater for a wide variety of activities. SAHETI School enrols about 1300 boys and girls across its playschool, pre-primary, primary, and high school.

21. Elroi Academy

A student in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Telephone: +27 12 348 4575

+27 12 348 4575 Email: info@elroiacademy.org

info@elroiacademy.org Address: 173 Beckett St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007, South Africa

Elroi Academy is a private Christian school located in the beautiful city of Johannesburg, South Africa. The school offers education from preschool to high school level. At Elroi Academy, students are encouraged to develop their full potential in a safe and nurturing environment.

The school places emphasis on academic excellence, but also offers a range of extracurricular activities to ensure that students have a balanced education. These activities include sports, music, drama, and community service projects.

Which is the best private schools in Johannesburg?

Some of the best private schools in Johannesburg include Charterhouse School, Kingsmead College, Brescia House School, Japari School and St Mary's School, Waverley.

How much does private school cost in Johannesburg?

Private institutions charge an average fee ranging between R50,000 and R200,000, with additional costs for boarders.

Are private schools better than public schools in South Africa?

Unlike public, private institutions have better facilities like well maintained grounds and classrooms. Students also benefit from the various extracurricular acctivities available in the school.

What is the most expensive school in Johannesburg?

Some of the most expensive schools in South Africa include Roedean School for Girls, St John’s College, St Mary’s, St David’s Marist Inanda, St Benedict’s College and St Martin’s College.

What are the disadvantages of private schools in South Africa?

The major disadvantage of private schools is that they can be very expensive, making them inaccessible to many families. Majority are also located in affluent areas and cater to a specific demographic.

Which are the best schools in Gauteng?

Some of the best schools in Gauteng include Roedean School for Girls, St John's College, St David's Marist Inanda, St Martin's College and St Mary's, Waverly.

Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?

Hilton College is the most expensive institution in South Africa. The school is situated near Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The annual tuition cost for the 2024 academic year is R397 660.

You can always contact these best private schools in Johannesburg for more inquiries. Take time to compare fees, facilities, academic programs, etc. Furthermore, choose a learning institution that values education and talent. A child's future is more secure when they work on both their talents and academics.

Briefly.co.za also shared a list of the best high schools in Cape Town. These schools maintain average class sizes and student-teacher ratios. Hence, teachers rarely get overwhelmed by the number of students in each class.

Moreover, these institutions have excellent academic and extracurricular programs. They strive to build a student's talents and intellectual capabilities.

