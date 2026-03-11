Western Cape Government Suspends Primary School Teacher for Humiliating Learner
- The Western Cape Department of Education suspended a teacher accused of humiliating a learner
- The video caused public outrage when the teacher allegedly mocked a learner in class
- The Department's spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, spoke to Briefly News about the incident and clarified it
GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE-- The Western Cape Department of Education confirmed with Briefly News that it has taken action against a primary school teacher in George who went viral for allegedly humiliating a learner. The teacher's actions resulted in a protest by the community where the school is based.
The Department's spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, told Briefly News that it is aware of the incident, which took place at Thembalethu Primary School in George this week. The department was also aware of the community's protest after the video went viral. Hammond slammed the teacher's conduct and said that she was temporarily suspended pending a formal investigation by the Labour Relations Directorate. She also explained what happened in the video.
Western Cape Education Department explains context
Hammond said that the class teacher recorded the video and shared it with the class's parent group. She added that the purpose of the video was purportedly to highlight that the learner was the only one who was excluded from receiving goods, including a pie, purchased through a fundraising initiative. Hammond pointed out that the learner had received the items from the teacher, who gave them to him after she filmed the video.
Hammond remarked that the manner in which the teacher acted was "totally inappropriate." She said that officials engaged with the community members who protested on 11 March outside the schools. Teaching resumed at the school. She added that the learner and his parents have been offered counselling support.
"The WCED remains committed to ensuring that all learners are treated with dignity and care, and that appropriate professional conduct is upheld at all times. A thorough investigation is now underway,” Hammond added.
Influencer raises funds for the boy
Social media influencer Mandisa Tshingana reportedly helped raise almost R40,000 for the young boy after the pie incident went viral. According to MDN News, Tshingana appealed to the public to donate in support of the learner and his family.
South Africans applaud influencer’s actions
Netizens in the comment section praised the influencer’s Good Samaritan deed while calling the teacher out.
August said:
“R30,000 to turn a moment of shame into a lifetime of support. This is the power of the internet used correctly.”
Xolani Mamkeli added:
“We are a great nation as a country. Thank you to all those who contributed.”
CK_AllTheWay remarked:
“The pain might never be forgotten, but the future may be influenced positively. Well done.”
Tebza_FS said:
“A female teacher who you will expect to have some motherly instinct doing this to a child is heartbreaking.”
Ambani pointed out:
“She traumatised that boy.”
