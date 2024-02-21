Global site navigation

South Africa

Ekurhuleni Teacher Arrested After Bringing Assortment of Drugs to School, Netizens Stumped

by  Tebogo Mokwena
  • A teacher from a school in Tokoza, Ekurhuleni, was arrested after he was caught with drugs on him
  • the teacher was removed from school and was arrested after he was caught with various substances
  • South Africans were not surprised and demanded that he face the music for his criminal activities

A teacher from Ekurhuleni was found with drugs on him and was arrested
South Africans were disappointed in a teacher who had drugs on him. Images: Caspar Benson and Ivan Pantic
Source: Getty Images

A teacher from Tokoza in Ekurhuleni was arrested after he was caught with drugs in his possession. He appeared in court, and South Africans were disgusted by him.

Ekurhuleni teacher found with drugs in his possession

According to crime activist @Abramjee, the teacher who works at Thoko Thaba Secondary School was caught with drugs last week on Tuesday, 14 February. The teacher was caught with a bag and a box full of unidentified drugs in the bag. The Gauteng MEC of Education, Matome Chiloane, was disappointed that the teacher had drugs on him. He pleaded with the community to allow the police to do their work after the community allegedly protested after the school did not report the incident on time. View the tweet here:

Netizens angered by the teacher's conduct

South Africans were disappointed and angered by the teacher that was busted.

Lolo said:

"What a disgrace."

Mrs Lost wrote:

"If he's a drug dealer, why would he bring them to school? This needs serious investigation while he's on suspension."

Some thought he was set up

Monied Me remarked:

"Set up by the kids."

Mr P:

"based on what is happening around schools, I would not rule out that the teacher might be set up or the drugs belong to one of the learners."

BeInspired remarked:

"It's getting worse every minute."

Panyaza Lesufi calls for an end to drug trade in Gauteng

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said drugs are destroying the youth.

Lesufi spoke while addressing a group of faith-based organisations and revealed that 600 young people died from suicide because of drugs in 2023.

He called for an end to the drug trade and remarked that it was a plague among the youth.

