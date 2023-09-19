Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi expressed deep concern over drugs' impact on youth on Tuesday

During a meeting with faith-based organisations, Lesufi disclosed the number of young people who have died in the past three months

South Africans said Lesufi has the power to end the spread of drugs in communities and urged him to use it

Panyaza Lesufi raised concern about the scourge of drug abuse in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed grave concern about the devastating impact of drugs on the youth.

Alarming increase in youth suicides

Addressing a gathering of faith-based organisations in Boksburg, Lesufi revealed that over the past three months, approximately 600 young people have tragically taken their own lives.

Lesufi asserted that it is important for both the government and faith-based groups to unite their efforts in combating the rampant issue of drug abuse.

Call for unified action against drug abuse

According to SABCNews, he emphasised the urgency of putting an immediate end to this destructive drug trade.

“Even if this is business, this business must come to an end immediately because it’s just wiping a generation. I’m not exaggerating; there is no one that is not affected by this thing, directly or indirectly.”

SA's concern about youth and drug epidemic

Read some of the comments from social media asking Lesufi to take action against drug dealers.

Msauli commented:

"Guess whose job it is to stop the drug dealers comrade? But that would be asking a bit too much, right?"

Andile Nkosi wrote:

"Election time. They will wake up for the next coming months until the election season is over then it is back to square one."

Saneliso Stru shared:

"I am glad I managed to quit nyaope and rock and returned home.

@Shumi Lindokuhle asked:

"Who allows drugs to enter the country?"

Yabba Dabba added:

"He just realised that situation now? "

