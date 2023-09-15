Sizokthola host Xolani Khumalo urged community members to join hands and fight the issue of drugs together

The TV host organised a march to the Union Buildings through his organisation Xolani Khumalo Foundation

Netizens praised and applauded him for taking a stand to clean the streets of South African communities

Xolani Khumalo, alongside Santaco, marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: @AdvBarryRoux

Flowers should be given to those who deserve them. Moja Love TV host Xolani Khumalo strives to make Mzansi a better place for everyone.

Xolani takes to the street to fight drugs

Sizokthola host is on a mission to keep the streets of South Africa clean.

Xolani Khumalo organised a march on Friday, 15 September 2023, heading to the Union buildings in Pretoria.

The purpose of the march is to fight against drugs.

According to Daily Sun, Xolani made a statement urging community members who are also tired of drug abuse within their communities to join forces, fight this issue, and join them at the march.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) joined forces with Xolani. A representative of Santaco, Abnar Tsebe, said:

"Santaco remains deeply concerned about the ongoing socio-economic challenges South Africans face. As a result, we are committed to actively participating in social investment, crime prevention initiatives, and ensuring that all South Africans have access to and can afford our services."

Netizens praised and applauded Xolani's dedication

Social media users went on Twitter to applaud and praise the Moja Love TV host for being dedicated to making sure the streets of communities are clean and drug-free:

@Ndlovu_Mbongen said:

"That was a good question. Most of the communities know where drugs are being sold, but they can't report or do anything."

@Joy_Zelda responded:

"Xolani Khumalo isn't praised enough. The guy who's cleaning drugs in our streets. Let's give him his flowers while he can still smell them. May God protect this guy who is doing the Lord's work. He must be protected at all costs."

@Lynne_dare said:

"He should be Minister of Police."

@OfEvil76015 wrote:

"That's true but our government must amend the law."

Xolani and his crew allegedly committed a crime

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has claimed to have received intel of a crime allegedly committed while interrogating a drug dealer who later died.

When the now-deceased criminal was interrogated, he said the crew did something that went against the law. After a suspected drug dealer died as he was interrogated by the host of the popular Moja Love TV show, Sizok'thola, netizens pledged their support to Xolani.

