SANTACO has issued a statement declaring their support for Moja Love’s ‘Sizok’thola’ host, Xolani Khumalo

They have highlighted the importance of the Put South Africa First movement, which will be marching to the Union buildings

The taxi association stated in their statement that they will be providing transport for participants

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Xolani Khumalo has received the full backing of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO).

SANTACO will be joining Xolani Khumalo in the march to the Union Buildings and has encouraged other people to join too. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Instagram

SANTACO issues statement in support of Xolani

In a statement released on 12 September, SANTACO has declared their support for Moja Love’s Sizok’thola host, Xolani Khumalo. They stated how they are aware of the societal issues which have plagued many communities, including drugs.

The council highlighted the importance of the Put South Africa First movement, which strives to tackle these issues. Therefore, they have declared their support and joined the march to the Union buildings.

The taxi association stated in their statement that they will be providing transport for participants.

Their post was captioned:

"SANTACO supports the march led by #PutSouthAfricaFirst and the Xolani Khumalo foundation calling for #DrugFreeSouthAfrica."

The planned march will be taking place on Friday, 15 September, at the Union Buildings.

Xolani shares video asking Mzansi to join the march

The host of the anti-drug busting hit reality show Sizok'thola sent a video asking Mzansi to join them at the Union Buildings.

Just like SANTACO, he stated that those who are also fed up with the scourge of drug abuse in their communities should pull through in numbers.

X user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the video in which Xolani asks Mzansi to attend the march, which read:

"A message from The Xolani Khumalo Foundation. This is a march every sober South African should join. Sizokthola #MojaLoveTv #DrugsMustFall!"

Netizens applaud SANTACO for their decision

Reacting to the statement, Mzansi said this was a good move for the council and had this to say.

@Goolammv said:

"This is an excellent move by SANTACO. You will win in a big way in terms of public support."

@PhokaTSV reacted:

"This is good news SANTACO."

@DanielTkgaphola added:

"A patriot will always be patriot. An injury to one Safrican is an injury to all."

@Tebza_wa_moisa reacted:

"Thank you @SA_Taxis, for standing with the people of South Africa. When government and political parties turn a blind eye to the socio-economic issues of the country, we count on you for support."

Man dies after interrogation by Sizok'thola's Xolani

In a previous report by Briefly News, A Vosloorus man died during the shooting of a drug bust by the Sizok'thola crew.

Robert 'Kicks' Varrie and his partner were allegedly suffocated with pepper spray, and a murder case had been opened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News