The 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival is back, and South African entertainers flew the flag high.

Zakes Bantwini gave Mzansi a peek at the red carpet with snaps of him, Sho Madjozi, and Sthandiwe Kgoroge dazzling

The musician's fans gushed over the pictures from Canada and praised him for making strides internationally

Sho Madjozi, Zakes Bantwini and Sthandiwe Kgoroge attended the Toronto Film Festival.

Source: Instagram

South African media personalities Sho Madjozi, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, and Zakes Bantwini attended the 2023 Toronto Film Festival (TIFF).

Zakes Bantwini posts snaps from TIFF

Zakes took to Instagram to share pictures of the SA squad rocking the red carpet in beautiful fits. The respected artists represented the country well with their standout ensembles.

TIFF, which celebrates the art and influence of movies, kicked off on 7 September and will end on 17 September.

Zakes and Sho Madjozi take the stage

Sho Madjozi and Zakes performed at the TIFF Next Wave Block Party on 9 September with other international acts such as The Aubreys.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi appreciates pics from Canada

Zakes' followers appreciated the snaps of his time in Canada and raved about the big moves he is making overseas.

@sthakgoroge mentioned:

"You did the most in Canada! Wow! Super proud!"

@sotobe_wase_mtuba wrote:

"Your dream was to travel the world. Look where you are now.❤️"

@bandeiraaa stated:

"No way! Love your music, brother! Are you here to perform live or just visiting? "

@matsieng678 commented:

"My favourite place in the world, be safe. "

@phiri5876 stated:

"That is my brother from other parents."

@blulightmusiq shared:

"You will always be my role model.❤️"

@wo.nder7647 added:

"Enjoy oorkant okanye let me say anderkant."

@sifisosakhile wrote:

"Ijersey lakho bhudda. "

