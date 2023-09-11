Caster Semenya took to social media to share a picture of her with US athlete Sha'Carri Richardson

Fans of the middle-distance runner were pleasantly surprised that she linked up with the fastest woman in the world

Many swooned and mentioned how cool the snap was and to see the runners supporting each other beyond the field

South African Olympian Caster Semenya recently met up with American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and posted a picture on Instagram.

Power of sport to unify

Fans were pleasantly surprised by this unexpected connection between the two athletes. The photo shows them posing while playfully pointing fingers at each other and exuding camaraderie.

Caster’s short caption, "Real see one!❤️," conveys their mutual respect. This unexpected link was a treat to Caster’s fans, who love seeing her win on and off the track.

Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100-metre race

Three weeks ago, Sha'Carri secured her first world track and field championship title in Budapest, crossing the finish line in just 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters.

Her victory shut all the haters who wrote her off after she missed the Tokyo Olympics due to testing positive for ganja.

See the Instagram post below:

Netizens gush over Caster and Sha'Carri

Caster's comments section was glowing with messages of admiration for the two accomplished athletes.

Read some of the comments below:

@zozitunzi stated:

"ICONIC! "

@alzizez said:

"Favourite pic on the internet."

@lerato_maloka_ mentioned:

"Game recognising game.❤️"

@lefase_ added:

"Love to see it. "

@uzzukhanye wrote:

"The hardest pic in existence!"

@djdoowap posted:

"Best with the best!"

@shamila.ramjawan commented:

"Wow, two dynamites together! ❤️"

@_nonhle_n's added:

"I’m obsessed with you two! ❤️❤️"

