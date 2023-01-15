Caster Semenya and her wife recently celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary and shared the news with people

The athlete posted a picture on Instagram to mark the special day and wrote a sweet note to her lovely wife

Mzansi social media users congratulated the champion and her wife on their growing union in the comments section

Caster Semenya and her wife mark their wedding anniversary. Image: @oarabile_semenya and @castersemenya800m

Source: Instagram

Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya made their relationship official 6 years ago and remain committed to each other.

The Olympic champion gushed over Violet as she reflected on their journey together as a couple.

"Six years in the making, I wish us more to come. Aaaah ngwana as mpha ke ya tjeya shitah."

Caster posted a stunning black-and-white picture and her wife shared a video montage to celebrate the huge milestone.

Violet expressed how much she loves Caster and how much she means to her in the Instagram caption.

"Being in a relationship with you for 13 years gives me a peaceful existence. You make my life right and complete. Your love is the strength that drives me to do everything for this family. You are the armour that shields me from tears."

Caster and Violet's followers congratulate them on their wedding anniversary

@missphat01 said:

"So sweet may God grant you guys many many so many more years together.❤️"

@winstonselape wrote:

"Happy anniversary and happiest birthday fam. Enjoy your special day and God bless you."

Lorayne Benadè suggested:

"This girl is a champion! Let's please leave her in peace to live her life as she wishes! She has endured so much verbal abuse over the years, just let her be!"

Fortunate Chauke posted:

"Happy anniversary to my favourite couple."

Marilia Coelho mentioned:

"Congratulations to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of love and blessings."

Omphi Sibongiseni added:

"Congratulations grootman."

@dumplingsandsushi said:

"Congratulations you're both beautiful."

