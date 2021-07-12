Mzansi Reacts to Sprinter Caster Semenya's Cute Photo of Lovely Daughter

South African athlete Caster Semenya took to social media platforms to continue celebrating her daughter, Ora's second birthday

Semenya is seemingly proud of the little one and her followers have reacted to the pic with positive interest as they praised the love from the sprint star

The Limpopo-based athlete will not go to the Tokyo Olympics as she failed to qualify and meet the standard by 47 seconds but will spend more time with the cute one

South African athlete Caster Semenya has dropped a lovely picture with his beautiful daughter, Ora Semenya. The social media community is now congratulating the former Olympic champion.

Married to Violet Raseboya, the 800m sprint giant’s image has attracted positive reactions from her followers. The two lovebirds recently celebrated their daughter’s second birthday.

Both Raseboya and Caster are yet to show their child's face to the public but the images suggest that will happen sooner rather than later.

Briefly News takes a look at the post and selects a few comments to pen this beautiful story which warms so many hearts in Mzansi and beyond.

The post reads:

@Clementmaosa said:

“We miss you guys.”

@Kass_Naidoo said:

“Love.”

@Payoshnim said:

“What a beautiful photo! Much love to all of you.”

@O.Chong said:

“We love you Semenya!”

@Fikile004 said:

“Beautiful.”

@Brennemebe said:

“A beautiful legacy.”

Staying with Caster, Briefly News reported that Olympic athlete Caster Semenya and her beautiful wife have just celebrated the 2nd birthday of their precious baby girl.

Heading to her social media account, Semenya had this special birthday message for her firstborn:

"Today Mark's her 2nd birthday. A day to be remembered forever." she captioned the sweet post.

Semenya went on to share a pic of the little one looking cute as ever in her pink party dress. The curious 2-year-old looks up in wonderment at the sparkly pink and white balloons meant to celebrate her big day.

Her adorable afro pigtails would certainly melt anyone's heart, as social media users can attest. Many took to wishing the sweetheart a blessed birthday.

