Linda Mtoba’s Baby Bean recently turned a whole two years old and this beautiful momma felt all the feels

Sharing a reel of Baby Bean moments on social media, Linda expresses just how grateful she is to be her momma

Linda threw Baby Bean a stunning white and pink birthday bash and fans gushed over how she has grown

South African actress Linda Mtoba shed a tear as her tiny princess turned two. It feels like just the other day we were all waiting for Linda to pop!

Linda Mtoba's daughter baby Bean recently turned two years old and her parents hosted a birthday for her. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda took to social media with a reel of memories from Baby Bean’s two years’ earthbound, and we are sure this momma felt all the feels.

Linda posted:

Linda threw Baby Bean a stunning party and shared some snaps to her Instagram Story, reported ZAlebs. Looking all kinds of cute in her poufy white birthday dress, Baby Bean smelted the hearts of many.

By the looks of the snaps that Linda shared, it was an all-white and pink party. Sis even hooked up a white jumping castle for her main babes’ special day.

Linda shared:

Fans flocked Linda’s birthday reel post comment section, gushing over how Baby Bean has grown. Yazi guys, time really does fly when you have a little one.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@precioustheplanner said:

“She’s so gorgeous You are blessed mommy, happy 2nd birthday to your Bean Bean ”

@that._.girlinthecorner said:

“Happy birthday to us beanie ”

@ntando_zikalala_ said:

“Happy birthday to your bestie ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@theezkay said:

“Happy birthday to our Beanie Pie ♎️♥️”

