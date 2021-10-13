Khloe Kardashian dropped some fire pictures that had many stopping to make sure it was actually her

Sharing snaps of herself in a lush red dress, Khloe made it known that she has got it going on and she is not afraid to flaunt it

The comment section of the post went up in flames, people let Khloe know that she is stunning, however, there were a few eyebrows raised

Khloe Kardashian had people taking a second look at recent snaps she posted to her social media. Hot damn, gurl, who dat?

Khloe Kardashian's ever-changing physique and look has created a lot of sceptics, and a recent snap set them off, again. Image: @khloekardashian

Source: Instagram

Having worked hard to transform her body to where it is today. Khloe never fails to surprise her fans with updated looks. Having denied major plastic surgery claims, the only thing we can put this down to is a hella lit MAU!

Khloe dropped jaws with some behind the scenes on the set of Saturday Night Live snaps of her rocking a little red dress with a beat face and a long blonde weave, looking like Barbie!

Khloe posted:

The comment section was quickly filled with puddles of drool mixed with a little confusion. If you had to pass Khloe on the street looking like this, you would never have guessed it was her.

While most of the comments were first-class hype squad, there were a few sceptics. Take a look:

@techhknf felt a little off:

“Shapeshifter.”

@Oliviapierson gushed:

“Stunning!! You did so great babe!!! ”

@krisjenner said it like a real proud momma:

“You are so incredible I just can’t take it what a cutie!!!!!! ”

@morganstewart lost it:

“Ohhhh it’s an omg moment ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@foodgod saw it first hand:

“Was EVEN better in Person!!!”

Khloe Kardashian supports Kanye West at album launch

Khloé Kardashian supported Kanye West while he dropped his highly-anticipated album Donda on Friday, 6 August, reported Briefly News.

The reality TV star, who is Kanye's ex-wife's sister, shared that the rapper is still family but she's not sure whether the superstar will release the album as expected.

Khloé was part of the huge crowd that gathered inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the US hip-hop mogul's first Donda listening session a few days ago. Khloé, Kim Kardashian and the kids were in the stadium to show support to Kanye.

Source: Briefly.co.za