The Economic Freedom Fighters president, Julius Malema, and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, are coming after Musa Khawula

Khawula alleged that Matlala filed for a divorce and accused Malema of cheating on his wife

Malema’s lawyers demanded an apology and retraction, and South Africans supported Malema’s legal action

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema and his wife are considering taking legal action against Musa Khawula, who alleged that Mantwa Matlala filed for a divorce because Malema was cheating on her. Malema is also reportedly threatening to sue Khawula.

According to Daily Sun, Malema and Matlala’s lawyers, England Slabbert Attorneys Inc, allegedly sent Khawula a letter of demand on 26 February 2026, days after Khawula made the allegations. The couple has reportedly demanded that Khawula retract his statements and issue a public apology or face consequences.

Malema’s lawyers gunning for Musa Khawula

The lawyers refuted the allegations Khawula made. These included the claims that Matlala could not tolerate Malema’s infidelity. Khawula also alleged that Malema sent people to bribe him not to reveal details of their separation. They added that the allegations that Malema, who responded after Khawula’s allegations went viral, tried to bribe Khawula are inherently defamatory and directly attack Malema’s fitness for public office.

The lawyers added that Khawula publicly humiliated Matlala, who allegedly denied that their marriage was falling apart. The lawyers insisted that Malema and his wife remain married.

“These false allegations of adultery and marital misconduct are prima facie defamatory, as they attack the integrity, dignity, privacy, and family reputation of our clients,” the lawyers said.

The Malemas’ legal representatives pointed out that if Khawula does not retract his statements, the Malemas will open a case of crimen injuria and sue him for R1 million.

South Africans roast Khawula

Netizens in the comment section called Khawula out for his allegations and applauded the legal action.

Gadfly said:

“After the Jackie Phamotse conviction, the idea that 'it’s just social media' lost legal innocence. Criminal defamation may be controversial, but it remains part of our law. Anyone escalating a dispute beyond the timeline is signalling that the courtroom, not clicks, will decide.”

Choengoes had a theory:

“How is it that Musa has so many cases, serious ones of assault and attempted murder, and is out on bail? He sounds like an informant.”

Magolatseleng said:

“This is the moment when your fans and cheerleaders stand back and watch.”

MDK Brothers applauded.

“Long overdue. Keyboard warriors must suffer repercussions for their behaviour.”

K Mokgaga remarked:

“Julius must give Musa two options. He must reveal his source or pay.”

Julius Malema and wife appear in public

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema and his wife made a public appearance after Khawula’s allegations went viral. The couple attended the Soweto Derby.

Pictures of Malema and his wife at the Derby went viral, and they were seen laughing and smiling. Netizens roasted Khawula.

“My goat was just trying to collect Elon Musk coins. Rent is due,” one netizen said.

