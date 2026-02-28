Julius Malema and Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Viral Divorce Rumours
- On 28 February 2026, Julius Malema, Mantwa, and their son attended the Soweto Derby, showing a united front
- This was after controversial blogger Musa Khawula claimed that Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa had divorced
- Photos of the family at the derby went viral on X (Twitter), sparking mixed reactions, with some mocking Khawula, and others questioning whether the appearance was a PR stunt
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa made their first public appearance since a viral rumour that they had divorced.
On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Julius Malema broke his silence and rubbished the rumours as South Africans debated whether to believe Musa Khawula. However, a few sceptics continued to question the truth.
On Saturday, 28 February 2026, Julius Malema put all the naysayers and sceptics to rest as he, his wife and son made their first public appearance since divorce rumours started.
“Hot”: Springboks fans react to Sarah Langa’s beach pictures, rumoured girlfriend of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Malema and wife appear together amid divorce rumours
X (Twitter) user @VillageGuluva shared a photo of Julius Malema and Mantwa at the Soweto Derby. Malema and his family were in the stands as his favourite club, Orlando Pirates, thumbed Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in a Betway Premiership match played before a sold-out crowd at Soccer City.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
In the caption, @VillageGuluva asked Musa Khawula whether he had seen that Malema and his wife did not look like a divorced couple. The post was captioned:
“Hi @Musa_Khawula, did you see this? 🙆♀️😍”
See the picture below:
SA reacts after Julius Malema and wife attend Soweto Derby
In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some questioned Musa Khawula’s credibility, others were sceptical, claiming that the united front presented by Malema and his wife was a PR stunt to save face.
Here are some of the comments:
@mz_keamo asked:
“Didn’t we say gore Musa never lies??😭”
@Muvhali_ME claimed:
“Or this was a PR clean-up or narrative control.”
@TrezzLife said:
“Musa Khawula is a slow cooker.”
@Letsoaloalex1 suggested:
“He must come and explain his nonsense 🤣🤣”
@ntuthukosilo joked:
“He will be like Malema with his wife after she forgives him for cheating at the stadium 😂😂😂”
@king_povs argued:
“But you can see the wife is pretending to be smiling.”
@MatsiwikiTshepo claimed:
“My goat 🐐 was just trying to collect Elon Musk coins 🪙 rent is due 😂 remember!”
@Temosho_M4 gushed:
“A united front 🤭”
@messiniceovi said:
"Eh that's some weird situation."
@fulumatodzi joked:
"This is how I co-parent with my babe mama🫣😂 Musa never lies."
@sizwemguni remarked:
"My goat lied😭😭😭"
Musa Khawula offers cryptic explanation after deleting Malema post
This isn't the first time Musa Khawula has made serious allegations about Julius Malema and his marriage.
Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula addressed the sudden disappearance of his viral post regarding Julius Malema.
Khawula posted explosive claims about an extramarital affair involving the politician, igniting a firestorm of reactions from the online community. The sudden deletion of the post triggered a massive online debate, with social media users torn between believing the gossip and questioning Musa's credibility.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za