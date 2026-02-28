On 28 February 2026, Julius Malema, Mantwa, and their son attended the Soweto Derby, showing a united front

This was after controversial blogger Musa Khawula claimed that Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa had divorced

Photos of the family at the derby went viral on X (Twitter), sparking mixed reactions, with some mocking Khawula, and others questioning whether the appearance was a PR stunt

Julius Malema and wife attended the Soweto Derby together amid divorce rumours. Image: julius.malema.sello

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantwa made their first public appearance since a viral rumour that they had divorced.

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, Julius Malema broke his silence and rubbished the rumours as South Africans debated whether to believe Musa Khawula. However, a few sceptics continued to question the truth.

On Saturday, 28 February 2026, Julius Malema put all the naysayers and sceptics to rest as he, his wife and son made their first public appearance since divorce rumours started.

Malema and wife appear together amid divorce rumours

X (Twitter) user @VillageGuluva shared a photo of Julius Malema and Mantwa at the Soweto Derby. Malema and his family were in the stands as his favourite club, Orlando Pirates, thumbed Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in a Betway Premiership match played before a sold-out crowd at Soccer City.

In the caption, @VillageGuluva asked Musa Khawula whether he had seen that Malema and his wife did not look like a divorced couple. The post was captioned:

“Hi @Musa_Khawula, did you see this? 🙆‍♀️😍”

See the picture below:

SA reacts after Julius Malema and wife attend Soweto Derby

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some questioned Musa Khawula’s credibility, others were sceptical, claiming that the united front presented by Malema and his wife was a PR stunt to save face.

Here are some of the comments:

@mz_keamo asked:

“Didn’t we say gore Musa never lies??😭”

@Muvhali_ME claimed:

“Or this was a PR clean-up or narrative control.”

@TrezzLife said:

“Musa Khawula is a slow cooker.”

@Letsoaloalex1 suggested:

“He must come and explain his nonsense 🤣🤣”

@ntuthukosilo joked:

“He will be like Malema with his wife after she forgives him for cheating at the stadium 😂😂😂”

@king_povs argued:

“But you can see the wife is pretending to be smiling.”

@MatsiwikiTshepo claimed:

“My goat 🐐 was just trying to collect Elon Musk coins 🪙 rent is due 😂 remember!”

@Temosho_M4 gushed:

“A united front 🤭”

@messiniceovi said:

"Eh that's some weird situation."

@fulumatodzi joked:

"This is how I co-parent with my babe mama🫣😂 Musa never lies."

@sizwemguni remarked:

"My goat lied😭😭😭"

Fans reacted after Julius Malema and wife appeared together. Image: julius.malema.sello

