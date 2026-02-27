Springboks fans reacted strongly after Sarah Langa shared beach snaps from a birthday getaway with rumoured partner Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Springboks fans had plenty to say after the rumoured girlfriend of 24-year-old rugby star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu posted Instagram snaps from what appeared to be a birthday getaway in Bali, Indonesia.

The rumour mill has not slowed in linking fashion entrepreneur Sarah Langa to the former Bishops College standout, who lit up the rugby scene in 2025 with dazzling performances that saw him break Percy Montgomery’s record. It was such an outstanding campaign that his peers voted him the best player in the United Rugby Championship.

Alongside that on-field success, speculation has continued around the 33-year-old Langa being the woman in Sacha’s life, even though neither has publicly confirmed they are in a relationship.

In what many described as a “soft launch”, the pair subtly went Instagram official when a photo of them together went viral. On Wednesday, 25 February, Langa shared vacation snaps, although Sacha did not appear in the images, and her beach pictures quickly set social media alight, sending Springboks fans into a frenzy:

Who is Sarah Langa?

Sarah Langa shares a mixed-race background similar to Sacha’s, with a British father and a black South African mother. She has built a reputation for blending beauty with business acumen.

Beyond her career as a model and influencer, she runs several fashion ventures and holds multiple academic qualifications. These include a BA in Psychology and Marketing, a postgraduate diploma in Business, an MBA from Wits University, and a qualification in Interior Design from the British Academy.

Langa ended her marriage to businessman Jehan Mackay in 2019 and was previously in a long-term relationship with rapper K.O. She was also more recently linked to businessman Lonwabo Sambudla, the former husband of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Sacha’s rugby career and Springboks rise

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his professional career with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut in 2021 against the Free State Cheetahs. He later established himself at the Stormers, where his contract has been extended until 2027.

Although eligible to represent England through his father, Nick Feinberg, Sacha chose to play for South Africa. He was included in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, attended the alignment camp in March 2024, and made his Test debut in June 2024 against Wales, scoring a penalty and two conversions off the bench.

While his rugby career continues to soar, it is clear that his personal life is also drawing significant public attention, especially when beach photos and birthday celebrations enter the mix.

