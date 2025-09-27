The Springboks finished their home Rugby Championship campaign on a high, showing attacking flair and defensive strength that left Los Pumas struggling to keep up

Flyhalf Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu stole the spotlight with an extraordinary individual performance, setting a new record for most points scored in a single match

South Africa’s dominant display earned them crucial bonus points and positioned them at the top of the standings ahead of the decisive final round in Twickenham

The Springboks signed off their final home match of the Rugby Championship in spectacular fashion, dismantling Los Pumas 67-30 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban after a tense opening spell.

Coming off a historic 43-10 victory over the All Blacks two weeks ago, South Africa became the first team this season to claim back-to-back wins in the championship.

Their emphatic performance also earned a crucial bonus point, putting them in an excellent position to retain the title they won last year.

Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu scored a hattrick of tries in an incredible individual performance. Image: Springboks

Flyhalf Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu was the star of the show, scoring an incredible 37 points in a record-breaking individual performance.

His hat-trick of tries surpassed the previous record held by Percy Montgomery for the most points in a single match.

Mngomezulu’s dominance was complemented by tries from hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Cheslin Kolbe, scrum-half Morne van den Berg, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (two), and replacement back Manie Libbok.

A tense first half before the blitz

Despite the emphatic final scoreline, the match began in a cagey first half, with Los Pumas showing tenacity and going into the break trailing narrowly 23-25.

South Africa’s attacking brilliance in the second half turned the game around, highlighting the Springboks’ depth, skill, and composure under pressure.

Championship standings and the road to Twickenham

As the Rugby Championship heads into its final round, the Springboks lead the table with 15 points, followed closely by the All Blacks on 14 points.

The Wallabies sit in third with 11 points, while Los Pumas remain at the bottom with 9 points. Next week’s decisive clash at Twickenham could prove pivotal, making it a must-win for the Springboks if they are to secure back-to-back championship titles.

Cheslin Kolbe made a rare mistake that gave the Pumas the lead five minutes before the break. Image: Springboks

This year’s tournament, potentially the last in its current format before being replaced by the tour's format, has been fascinating, and South Africa is just one win away from winning it.

Scorers:

Springboks 67 (25) – Tries: Malcolm Marx, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (3), Cheslin Kolbe, Morne van den Berg, Pieter-Steph du Toit (2), Manie Libbok. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (8). Penalty goals: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2).

Argentina 30 (23) – Tries: Santiago Chocobares, Penalty Try, Tomás Albornoz. Conversions: Santiago Carreras (2). Penalty goals: Carreras (3).

