Clarification and Retraction of Briefly News’ Article Regarding The Kiffness
Celebrities

by  Rianette Cluley
On 16 September 2025, we published an article titled The Kiffness allegedly caught in a lie over the R500K campaign deal concerning The Kiffness (Mr. David Scott).

Briefly News retracts article about The Kiffness and apologises
South African musician David Scott, aka 'The Kiffness', poses during a photo session in Paris, on September 25, 2024. Image: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images
Following further review and the availability of additional context, we decided to remove the article to avoid any possible misunderstandings or mischaracterisations of The Kiffness or the situation.

As a media house, we remain committed to responsible and accurate reporting.

We regret any unintended impact the publication may have had on The Kiffness and reaffirm our dedication to maintaining the highest editorial standards.

