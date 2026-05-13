Orlando Pirates pair Tshepang Moremi and Masindi Nemtajela are facing a race against time to be fit for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup squad amid ongoing injury worries.

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With national team boss Hugo Broos set to unveil his squad later this month, uncertainty remains over whether the Buccaneers duo will be available for selection.

Moremi has been a familiar figure in the Bafana setup over the past few years and also featured in the AFCON squad. The winger, however, has been sidelined since picking up an injury in last month’s clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

Although the club has yet to confirm the seriousness of the injury, there is optimism that he could still return before the campaign concludes, as Pirates still have two fixtures left to play.

Pirates duo battling fitness concerns

Nemtajela, on the other hand, has struggled to cement a regular spot in the national side. The midfielder earned a call-up last year but did not make the final AFCON selection.

Even so, his strong performances this season have kept him firmly in the conversation as a potential squad option for Broos.

The 22-year-old suffered an injury during Pirates’ convincing 3-0 win over Magesi FC, further compounding the club’s injury problems ahead of the global tournament.

Should they recover in time, both players could be part of a sizeable Pirates representation in the South Africa national team squad for the World Cup.

Players such as Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha are all tipped to earn places in the squad after enjoying standout campaigns this season.

Among the injured pair, Moremi is believed to have the stronger chance of making the final squad, provided his setback is not long-term.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are edging closer to securing their first league crown in 14 years and could clinch the title this weekend when they face Durban City.

Source: Briefly News