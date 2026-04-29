Brandon Petersen’s strong form for Kaizer Chiefs is driving calls for his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana World Cup 2026 squad

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has backed Brandon Petersen for World Cup 2026, saying he “must go”

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen’s clean sheets and Soweto Derby performance are strengthening his Bafana Bafana selection case

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen has been earning rave reviews, with many calling for him to go to the 2026 World Cup. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has backed Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen for inclusion in Bafana Bafana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the in-form shot-stopper “must go”. The call comes amid increasing praise for Petersen’s performances this season, particularly following his display in the Soweto Derby.

Mayoyo backs Petersen for World Cup 2026

Speaking to KickOff on 29 April 2026, Mayoyo made a strong case for Petersen’s selection, emphasising the goalkeeper’s recent consistency and impact.

“Brandon Petersen, he must go straight to the World Cup,” Mayoyo said.

The former Orlando Pirates added that Petersen has answered calls for improved performances among local players aiming for national selection.

“He deserves a place in the World Cup squad. Remember as a country we’ve been encouraging players to pick up their socks to make it into the World Cup squad, and Brandon has done exactly that.”

The remarks followed Petersen’s Man of the Match performance in the Soweto Derby, where he made several key saves in the 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

Khune praises Chiefs captain’s impact

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune also praised Petersen’s contribution, highlighting his influence on the team’s performances this season. Speaking to iDiski Times on 28 April 2026, Khune credited the goalkeeper’s consistency and composure.

“Brandon Petersen has been the difference between Chiefs being in the top three and Chiefs being outside the top eight,” Khune said.

He continued:

“He showed how big players perform with big match temperament. I’m proud of him, he must keep up the good work.”

Khune also noted that Petersen has delivered throughout the campaign, not just in high-profile matches, and suggested his performances reflect ambitions beyond domestic success.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen was the man of the match during the clash against Orlando Pirates. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Strong performances fuel Bafana selection debate

Petersen’s form has placed him firmly in contention for a place in Hugo Broos’ squad. The 31-year-old has recorded multiple clean sheets and played a key leadership role for Kaizer Chiefs, reinforcing his credentials at a crucial stage of the season.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos previously indicated that Petersen would have been considered for selection earlier in the campaign had it not been for an injury setback.

Since returning, the goalkeeper has resumed his strong performances, further strengthening his case.

On X, supporters echoed similar sentiments, with several users pointing to Petersen’s form as proof he deserves a place in the squad.

@Hasman7455 wrote:

“No question about it now, he is going to the World Cup.”

@HalalisaniMkhiz suggested that Kaizer Chiefs players may be victims of biased selection when it comes to Bafana Bafana:

“At least Bafana coach was at the stadium, I always ask myself what Kaizer Chiefs players did to him, Petersen deserve to be in the national team always.”

Meanwhile, @IamSiyaZA said:

“Broos shouldn’t leave him behind for that World Cup, he’s in form.”

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Petersen’s performances continue to attract attention, with calls for his inclusion growing louder.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has not yet commented on the latest developments.

Orlando Pirates coach not happy with Kaizer Chiefs tactics

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was unhappy with the tactics and physical approach employed by Kaizer Chiefs during the recent Soweto Derby.

Ouaddou accused Chiefs of playing “karate” and deliberately targeting his key players, particularly Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Oswin Appollis

Source: Briefly News