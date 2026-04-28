Laura Wolvaardt's devastating form against India has catapulted her into the top three in the world and earned a rating never seen before in her career

Her 330-run series haul against the reigning 50-over world champions has rewritten the record books for a single T20I bilateral contest

The skipper herself admits she cannot quite explain the dramatic turnaround after what she described as a tough tour to New Zealand

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Proteas Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt has risen up in the latest T20I batting rankings. Images: ProteasWomenCSA

Source: Twitter

Laura Wolvaardt breaks into top three of ICC rankings

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Wolvaardt jumped two places to third in the latest Women’s T20I batter rankings released on 28 April 2026, placing her securely amongst the world's elite.

Her rise follows an exceptional five-match series against India, where she amassed 330 runs. The tally included a century and three half-centuries, helping South Africa seal a massive 4-1 series win.

Wolvaardt’s consistency earned her both Player of the Match in the final game and Player of the Series honours.

“I am very happy with my form at the moment,” Wolvaardt said after the match in Benoni. “After a tough tour to New Zealand, it’s been really nice to turn it around.”

She added:

“I can’t really tell you what’s changed that much. That’s the funny thing about cricket.”

The Proteas paid tribute to their captain, posting on X,

"Double The Accolades! Double The Class!

"#TheProteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt shines brightest, earning Player of the Match honours in the 5th T20I and Player of the Series after a truly phenomenal display.

"Continuously leading from the front and delivering every time, as she redefined the standard throughout the series."

Proteas build momentum ahead of global showpiece

The series concluded on 27 April 2026 and served as South Africa’s final preparation before the Women’s T20 World Cup, which begins on 12 June in England and Wales.

Wolvaardt believes the timing of the team’s form is significant. “We’ve had perfect prep,” she said.

“India are our group as well, so this gives us a bit of momentum heading into the tournament.”

She also acknowledged that improvements are still needed.

“There’s still a few areas we can be a bit better in, so I’m excited to work on that.”

Laura Wolvaardt has risen to the Top 3 batters in the world. Image: ProteasWomenCSA

Source: Getty Images

Fielding lapses identified as key concern

Despite the convincing series victory, Wolvaardt pointed to missed opportunities in the field as an area requiring attention.

“Probably just taking our catches,” she said. “Every game there’s been a catch or two going down, which is a little bit frustrating because we’ve created a lot of chances.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also reflected on her side’s performance.

“Need to sit together as a group and think how to move forward,” she said. “Disappointing for us, lots of positives and learnings.”

With Wolvaardt now ranked third in the world, her form is expected to be central to South Africa’s push for a first Women’s T20 World Cup title.

London Marathon winning shoe goes on sale for over R9000

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Sabastian Sawe and Tigst Assefa set their respective marathon records wearing adidas’ latest model, the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3.

Source: Briefly News