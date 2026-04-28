The adidas supershoe behind historic London Marathon performance records is now retailing at a premium price in South African terms

Elite athletes used the ultra-lightweight design to break one of athletics’ most elusive barriers once thought impossible

Global reactions show hype, demand and questions around affordability all building at once

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Tigst Assefa and Sabastian Sawe set new records at the London Marathon achieved while wearing the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 supershoe. Image: adidas

Source: Twitter

The record-breaking adidas supershoe behind the London Marathon record now costs over R9000 (US$500), after powering one of the most significant performances in modern athletics and drawing global attention following its release on April 27, 2026.

London marathon record puts adidas supershoe in spotlight

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 came into focus on April 26, 2026, when Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon. He crossed the finish line in 1:59:30, becoming the first athlete to run a sanctioned marathon in under two hours. Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha also broke the two-hour barrier, finishing just 11 seconds behind Sawe.

The achievements have been widely described as one of the most significant breakthroughs in modern distance running as a sub two hour marathon race had been thought impossible by many.

The same race saw Tigst Assefa defend her title while setting a new women’s-only world record of 2:15:41.

All three athletes wore the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 during their record-setting runs.

After the London Marathon, adidas posted:

Inside the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 technology

The shoe, now priced at over R9000 (US$500), weighs approximately 97 grams, making it adidas’ first sub-100-gram marathon racing shoe.

Forbes highlights that the design features advanced cushioning and a carbon-based structure aimed at improving energy return and running efficiency.

adidas stated that the lightweight build contributes to improved running economy. After the race, Sawe held up the shoe marked “WR” and “sub-2”, referencing his record-breaking achievement.

The product was released in limited quantities ahead of a wider global rollout later in 2026.

Tigst Assefa's adidas shoe which she used to win London Marathon now selling for over R9000. Image: adidas

Source: Twitter

Global reactions highlight hype and demand

The price and performance of the adidas running shoes have triggered strong global reactions, with many focusing on both the results and the cost.

On X, @jaimroyero wrote,

“Those sneakers are history now. Adidas 1. Nike 0,” framing the moment as a shift in the competition between two major brands.

@filipe_rechuen added,

“Get the card ready,” suggesting strong demand following the London Marathon.

@anteikuhype posted,

“Buying.”

While @erickeduardo4 said,

“I want those sneakers,” reflecting consumer interest.

@PatriciaAbq commented,

“You who enjoy running,” pointing to the wider appeal among enthusiasts.

Reuters reports that adidas shares rose following the performances at the London Marathon, highlighting the commercial impact of the moment.

The reactions show growing interest in the product, even as the price of over R9000 remains a key talking point globally.

Breaking down Sabastian Sawe's record into normal everyday terms

Briefly News previously reported on Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha's sub-two-hour records for the London Marathon and broke them down into simple terms to help appreciate how great their achievements were.

For perspective, imagine running 100 metres in 17 seconds, then doing this over 400 times without dropping your speed.

Source: Briefly News