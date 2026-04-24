Nine-year-old chess prodigy Atlehang Malemane secures funding for Commonwealth Chess Championships in Sri Lanka

The crowdfunding campaign surpassed the goal, enabling Atlehang to represent South Africa at an international level

other future competitions are looming as Atlehang prepares for the World Cadets Chess Championship in Georgia

Atlehang Malemane has reached her goal and Mzansi has helped her do it. Image: @vho_mpho

Source: Twitter

A nine-year-old South African chess prodigy is heading to the world stage after a last-minute push of public support helped her secure over R105,000 in funding for an international tournament. SA continues to vouch for her.

Atlehang Malemane’s journey to the 2026 Commonwealth Chess Championships in Sri Lanka nearly stalled due to financial constraints, but a crowdfunding campaign, led by her mother, Mpho Malemane, exceeded its target just before the tournament's deadline, scheduled to take place from 16 - 26 May. The funds will cover important travel costs, including flights, accommodation, tournament fees, and official team expenses, officially securing her place to represent the South African team.

The young star has been honing her skills with national competitions. Image:vho_mpho

Source: Twitter

Her story, shared by Times LIVE, has captured many hearts across the country, with donations ranging from small contributions to a hefty R20 000, just to turn the young star's dream into a reality. Now that the funds are secured, Atlehang is in preparation mode. The Grade 4 pupil, who is already a Junior Master and a consistent top-five national performer, is training with her coach and gearing up to compete against some of the world’s best young players.

The importance of chess

Atlehang's chess skill is more than a game. Grandmaster Max Illingworth on the chess blog argues that chess is significant because it acts as a powerful model for real-life decision-making. In offering clear goals and measurable outcomes, it becomes a structured way to develop thinking, discipline, and problem-solving skills that translate beyond the board.

Mzansi is behind her all the way

Atlehang has also been selected for the World Cadets Chess Championship in Georgia later this year, though another round of funding will be needed to get her there. Viewers were touched by the kids’ sweet reaction, praising their love and the mom’s parenting, with many saying the moment melted their hearts and made their day. Mzansi shared their pride in the child on Nova Pioneer South Africa's page.

View the Facebook post below:

Samuel Motlhake said:

"Congratulations to the young mind."

Phillipa Beckett Knight replied:

"So proud!"

Nokutula Timile said:

"Go, girl.."

Fundi Mazibuko wrote:

"Our very own Chess Champ!"

Skevents Sekhukhune said:

"Welcome, Atli."

Catherine Moodley added:

"Awesome, baby girl. All the best."

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Source: Briefly News