Eight-year-old Khethelo Mlaba from Umlazi placed third at the national chess championships just one year after picking up the game for the very first time

Mlaba qualified to represent South Africa at four international chess tournaments across Uganda, Sri Lanka, Georgia, and Italy, but the combined costs run into hundreds of thousands of rand

South African chess has a long pattern of talented young players missing international tournaments simply because their families cannot afford to send them

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A little girl from one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most densely populated townships has earned the right to wear the green and gold.

Photos of Khethelo Mlaba Images: St Henry’s Marist College/The Phoenix Tabloid

Source: Facebook

Khethelo Mlaba is an eight-year-old Grade 2 learner at Sikhwelo Primary School in Section G, Umlazi. She was selected to represent South Africa at four major international chess tournaments. The Phoenix Tabloid shared her story on Facebook on 10 April 2026. Mlaba only picked up her first chess piece last year and has already outplayed children twice her age. Her family, however, cannot afford to send her to a single one of those tournaments.

A talent that cannot be taught

Mlaba’s journey started by watching someone else and deciding she could do it too. Her older brother played chess at school, and she watched every move he made. She learned the game, and then she started beating people at it.

She first dominated at the district level and then held her own at provincial tournaments. In December last year, she competed at the Inter-Provincial Championships in the Eastern Cape. That performance earned her a place at the South African Junior Closed Chess Championships 2026. Players from across the country battle it out there for national honours.

She did not just show up and make up the numbers either. Mlaba placed third in the Under-8 girls’ category, and that podium finish locked her place on the national team. She was selected to compete against players up to the age of 14 at the international level. She is just eight years old.

Four continents, one little girl, four price tags

The tournaments she qualified for stretch from Africa all the way across to Asia and Europe. The first is the Africa Youth Chess Championship in Entebbe, Uganda, running from 14 to 23 May. That one costs R30,755 per person for nine nights of accommodation.

Barely two days after that tournament begins, the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026 opens in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. It runs from 16 to 26 May and costs R64,225 for a 13-night stay.

In June, Mlaba is expected at the FIDE World Cadets Cup 2026 in Batumi, Georgia, from 15 to 18 June. That tournament requires R58,897 per person, including accommodation. The final event on her calendar is the FIDE World Youth Championships in Montesilvano, Italy, which comes in at R70,998 per person.

According to Tabloid Newspapers, Mlaba’s mother, Masinga, said her daughter understood exactly what was at stake here.

“She is very excited about this opportunity and is confident she will achieve great results,” Masinga said. “The only challenge we are facing is the cost of travel.”

See the Facebook post by The Phoenix Tabloid below:

Mzansi reacts to the news

Briefly News compiled some comments from the Facebook clip below.

MarcusMarky Garrot commented:

"Tell Mama Joy, this is who should get money."

Brenda Maynard said:

"Shame! It looks like all of them are winners. Congratulations."

Premilla Govender highlighted:

“Yes! All of them are champs. 🏆“

Mbali Khambule noted:

“My home girl. We are proud of you. 💖"

Khethelo Mlaba took first place at the Girls Chess Tournament for girls, hosted by St Henry’s Marist College in 2025. Image: St Henry’s Marist College

Source: Facebook

More articles involving young school learners

A South African mother shared that she enrolled her children at one of the country’s best private schools, highlighting her commitment to giving them access to top-tier education.

Mother shared strict back-to-school rules with her children while holding a wooden spoon in her hand.

School children in Mamelodi went viral on social media thanks to a video of them getting out of hand.

Source: Briefly News