Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

8-Year-Old Mzansi Chess Star Selected for Four International Tournaments Needs Financial Support
People

8-Year-Old Mzansi Chess Star Selected for Four International Tournaments Needs Financial Support

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • Eight-year-old Khethelo Mlaba from Umlazi placed third at the national chess championships just one year after picking up the game for the very first time
  • Mlaba qualified to represent South Africa at four international chess tournaments across Uganda, Sri Lanka, Georgia, and Italy, but the combined costs run into hundreds of thousands of rand
  • South African chess has a long pattern of talented young players missing international tournaments simply because their families cannot afford to send them

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A little girl from one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most densely populated townships has earned the right to wear the green and gold.

St Henry’s Marist College
Photos of Khethelo Mlaba Images: St Henry’s Marist College/The Phoenix Tabloid
Source: Facebook

Khethelo Mlaba is an eight-year-old Grade 2 learner at Sikhwelo Primary School in Section G, Umlazi. She was selected to represent South Africa at four major international chess tournaments. The Phoenix Tabloid shared her story on Facebook on 10 April 2026. Mlaba only picked up her first chess piece last year and has already outplayed children twice her age. Her family, however, cannot afford to send her to a single one of those tournaments.

Read also

"That’s visionary": Mzansi reacts as former teacher turns R240K package into a R7,2 billion empire

A talent that cannot be taught

Mlaba’s journey started by watching someone else and deciding she could do it too. Her older brother played chess at school, and she watched every move he made. She learned the game, and then she started beating people at it.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

She first dominated at the district level and then held her own at provincial tournaments. In December last year, she competed at the Inter-Provincial Championships in the Eastern Cape. That performance earned her a place at the South African Junior Closed Chess Championships 2026. Players from across the country battle it out there for national honours.

She did not just show up and make up the numbers either. Mlaba placed third in the Under-8 girls’ category, and that podium finish locked her place on the national team. She was selected to compete against players up to the age of 14 at the international level. She is just eight years old.

Read also

Jali sends message to Relebohile Mofokeng about possible move abroad

Four continents, one little girl, four price tags

The tournaments she qualified for stretch from Africa all the way across to Asia and Europe. The first is the Africa Youth Chess Championship in Entebbe, Uganda, running from 14 to 23 May. That one costs R30,755 per person for nine nights of accommodation.

Barely two days after that tournament begins, the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026 opens in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. It runs from 16 to 26 May and costs R64,225 for a 13-night stay.

In June, Mlaba is expected at the FIDE World Cadets Cup 2026 in Batumi, Georgia, from 15 to 18 June. That tournament requires R58,897 per person, including accommodation. The final event on her calendar is the FIDE World Youth Championships in Montesilvano, Italy, which comes in at R70,998 per person.

According to Tabloid Newspapers, Mlaba’s mother, Masinga, said her daughter understood exactly what was at stake here.

“She is very excited about this opportunity and is confident she will achieve great results,” Masinga said. “The only challenge we are facing is the cost of travel.”

Read also

"A superfan?": Mama Joy under fire after she can't answer basic questions about games she attended

See the Facebook post by The Phoenix Tabloid below:

Mzansi reacts to the news

Briefly News compiled some comments from the Facebook clip below.

MarcusMarky Garrot commented:

"Tell Mama Joy, this is who should get money."

Brenda Maynard said:

"Shame! It looks like all of them are winners. Congratulations."

Premilla Govender highlighted:

“Yes! All of them are champs. 🏆“

Mbali Khambule noted:

“My home girl. We are proud of you. 💖"
Khethelo Mlaba
Khethelo Mlaba took first place at the Girls Chess Tournament for girls, hosted by St Henry’s Marist College in 2025. Image: St Henry’s Marist College
Source: Facebook

More articles involving young school learners

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

Tags:
KZN - KwaZulu-NatalFacebook
Hot:
Tracy butler Gabriel iglesias Miles raney Xandra pohl Lunathi mampofu