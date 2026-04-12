Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has advised rising star Relebohile Mofokeng to carefully assess his readiness for a move abroad, stressing that such a decision should come from personal conviction rather than external pressure.

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The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form since breaking into the Pirates senior squad two seasons ago, earning a place in the national team and also catching attention on the international stage.

He was a finalist for the Player of the Season award last campaign and is once again in contention this term, having registered nine goals and six assists in 21 league matches so far.

Mofokeng has already had a trial spell with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, while he continues to be linked with clubs across Europe, including in Spain, France, and Scotland. More recently, reports have suggested interest from AS Monaco.

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Jali, who himself spent four years in Belgium with KV Oostende, told iDiski Times senior journalist Matshelane Mamabolo in edition 250 of the publication that the youngster must weigh several important factors before making a career-defining move, insisting the final decision must be his alone.

“It all depends on him and his mentality at the moment,” Jali said. “How does he truly feel about going overseas? I think what is happening now is that people in South Africa are pushing him in that direction, and that pressure can become overwhelming and stressful.

“But he needs to understand that once he goes abroad, nobody in Europe knows him yet. Nobody will cheer for him until he builds his own name. That is part of the journey he must be mentally prepared for.

“He will be on his own in a new environment, dealing with different challenges like language, culture, and lifestyle. Those are crucial things he must think through before deciding he is ready for Europe.”

The former Bafana Bafana international further emphasized that the comfort and admiration players enjoy at home are not replicated overseas, warning that the transition can be mentally challenging if not handled properly.

“The way you are treated at home will not be the same anywhere else, whether in Europe or elsewhere,” Jali added. “It is a demanding environment, and you have to be ready to work extremely hard. Going from being celebrated to being unknown can be difficult, and if you are not mentally strong, it can affect your confidence.”

Source: Briefly News