Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reaffirmed his side’s determination to remain in the title hunt, despite a recent setback. He emphasized that the team is committed to pushing until the final whistle of the season and aims to finish strongly on the groundwork they’ve established so far.

Pirates missed an opportunity to move to the top of the table after a 2-2 stalemate against Richards Bay FC at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday night. The result leaves them second with 55 points, trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by a single point, with the defending champions also holding a game in hand.

With Sundowns hitting peak form—currently on a 10-match winning run and pursuing a historic ninth consecutive league title—sections of the Pirates fanbase, famously known as the The Ghost, have begun to accept defeat in the title race.

However, Ouaddou remains optimistic, stressing that the race is far from over with six matches still to play. He urged against losing belief at this stage.

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“Supporters are free to interpret the standings as they wish, but the fact remains that there are still fixtures left,” said Ouaddou. “As I’ve mentioned before, the players and technical team will keep battling to the very end. Only after that will we assess where we stand.”

Pirates’ campaign has been challenging, largely due to limited squad rotation, forcing reliance on a core group of players. Consequently, Ouaddou retained the same lineup that demolished Golden Arrows 5-0 just three days prior when they faced the Natal Rich Boyz.

Acknowledging the physical toll of a congested schedule, the Moroccan tactician admitted that inconsistency in performances is to be expected at this stage. He confirmed that the squad will be given time to recover before turning attention to a crucial encounter against AmaZulu FC on April 18.

“When matches come thick and fast, surrender is not an option,” he explained. “We’ll allow the players some recovery time after two quick games, then refocus and continue the fight.

“We have another key fixture approaching. Competing at this level isn’t easy, but the players have delivered excellent work throughout the season. It would be wrong to disregard everything they’ve built.”

Looking ahead to the remaining fixtures, Ouaddou acknowledged the difficulty of the run-in and took a moment to commend Richards Bay for their display. Having already beaten Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue earlier in the season, he expressed hope that they could influence the title race again when they host Sundowns on April 26, following their clash with TS Galaxy.

“They are a side with strong character and solid structure,” Ouaddou noted. “Their work rate and physical condition stand out—they’re among the top teams in the league.

“They approach the game with professionalism and a winning mentality. Naturally, we’ll keep an eye on those fixtures, but our main focus is to keep pushing until the very last moment. There’s no room for negativity. If anything, this point could still prove valuable.”

Source: Briefly News