Sihle Nduli: Abdeslam Ouaddou Confirms Orlando Pirates Star Is Ruled Out of the Season
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has confirmed that midfielder Sihle Nduli will not feature again for the rest of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign.
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Nduli has been out of action since picking up an injury during the opening half of the season, an issue that has kept him sidelined for several months. The midfielder is in his debut season with the Soweto club after joining in July 2025 from Stellenbosch FC.
The former TS Galaxy player arrived at Orlando Pirates on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Stellenbosch, choosing not to extend his stay in the Western Cape as he sought a fresh challenge in Gauteng.
Since his arrival, Nduli had become an important figure in the team, earning admiration from supporters for his composed and authoritative displays in central midfield. The defensive midfielder went on to register 18 appearances in all competitions under Ouaddou’s management.
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He also played a significant role in Pirates’ early-season success, contributing to their MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup triumphs in 2025 before his injury halted his momentum.
However, after missing all second-round fixtures, Ouaddou has now indicated that a return before the end of the season is highly unlikely.
“Sihle Nduli is progressing gradually in his recovery. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and we are starting to see him doing light work, including jogging,” Ouaddou explained.
“It is encouraging for us to see him back on the pitch after spending so much time in the treatment room. But at this stage, I don’t believe he will be available again this season, as this type of injury requires careful and extended rehabilitation,” he added.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.