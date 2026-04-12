Mamelodi Sundowns have put one leg in the final of the CAF Champions League after defeating Esperance in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The Brazilians are still in the title race in the Betway Premiership, and they have the edge over second-place Orlando Pirates in the race as they are top of the standings.

The Pretoria giants are expected to host Esperance next weekend, and a win will put them in back-to-back finals of the CAF Champions League.

Why Sundowns' win vs Esperance impacts Pirates

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, during an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared how Sundowns' win over Esperance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semis has an impact on the title race.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have done themselves a huge favour by winning the first leg of their semi-final clash against Esperance, as it would give them a balance in their approach in the Betway Premiership," he said.

"Orlando Pirates need Sundowns to drop points in their next game, but the Brazilians are more motivated to win their next match in the league."

Source: Briefly News