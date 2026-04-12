Orlando Pirates have suffered disappointing setback in the Betway Premiership race after dropping points against Richards Bay in their last match in the league.

The Sea Robbers are a point behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the standings, and they are left with six matches to play this season.

How Kaizer Chiefs can help Pirates

Football analyst Uche Anuma in a chat with Briefly News explained how Kaizer Chiefs can help their city rivals, Pirates to win the league this season.

"Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams that can help Orlando Pirates win the league this season, and that is if the Glamour Boys can get a good result against Mamelodi Sundowns in their next match," he said.

Source: Briefly News