Orlando Pirates failed to extend their lead on top of the Betway Premiership table as they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Buccaneers stumbled to a 2-1 home defeat against the defending champions with Brayan Leon finding the back of the net twice and Patrick Maswanganyin scoring the Sea Robbers only goal.

Sundowns beat Pirates at FNB Stadium

Abdeslam Ouaddou made a lot of changes from the Pirates team that defeat Marumo Gallants, restoring Deon Hotto and Kamogelo Sebelebele to the starting line-up in place of Ndaba and Deano van Rooyen.

Sundowns, on the other hand, welcomed back Nuno Santos after he sat out the win against MC Alger due to suspension in the CAF Champions League, although Arthur Sales, who recently shows off his new ride, was left out of the matchday squad.

The Sea Robbers started the game strong and showed off their attacking prowess, fashioning two good chances inside the early stages of the match for Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma inside the penalty area. However, Sundowns shot-stopper Ronwen Williams stood firm, producing a pair of outstanding saves to keep his side level especially the one from the Namibian international.

The Brazilians struggled to play their possession pattern of football during the first half, resulting in limited service for Brayan Leon in advanced areas, while Santos found it difficult to penetrate a disciplined and compact Pirates backline.

Momentum shifted dramatically in the closing stages before the interval. Santos was afforded space to deliver a precise pass into the path of Leon, who brought the ball under control and calmly dispatched his effort into the far corner leaving Sipho Chaine helpless, which was the Columbian striker's third goal in as many league matches.

Sundowns struck again just three minutes later after Aubrey Modiba threaded a perfectly weighted through pass to Leon, who reacted sharply to guide a composed finish past Chaine once again, silencing the home crowd as the Brazilians headed into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

Maswanganyi – whose penalty claims were dismissed in the build-up to Sundowns' first goal – responded almost immediately after the restart, scoring just a minute into the second half as his deflected effort looped past Ronwen Williams. The Sundowns goalkeeper had been outstanding before the interval, producing three crucial saves to keep his side in control.

Source: Briefly News