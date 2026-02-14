Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a place in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League after defeating Rulani Mokwena's MC Alger in their final group game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Brayan Leon, who joined the Brazilians during the January transfer window, scored a brace, with goals coming in each half, to deliver all three points for the Premier Soccer League giants against the Algerian side.

Sundowns defeat Mokwena's MC Alger

The Brazilians had to cope without suspended midfielder Nuno Santos, prompting a reshuffle in the lineup. Tashreeq Matthews returned to the starting XI, while Bryan Leon was handed the responsibility of leading the attack in place of Peter Shalulile.

That selection proved decisive almost immediately. Within five minutes, goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz could only push Arthur Sales’ effort into danger, and Leon reacted quickest, calmly converting the rebound to register his maiden goal in the tournament.

The visitors struggled to gain a foothold for much of the first half, spending long periods without possession. However, they came close to taking the lead in the 24th minute when a corner created an opening, but Moslem Anatouf failed to direct his close-range volley on target from six yards out.

As the half progressed, Sundowns asserted greater control but were unable to extend their lead. Teboho Mokoena rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike, while the hosts remained defensively disciplined, limiting the Algerian giants' passage into their penalty area. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was largely untested throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Source: Briefly News