Rulani Mokwena has slammed Miguel Cardoso after MC Alger lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League

The South African tactician and the Portuguese mentor had an encounter during the match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The former Orlando Pirates coach also shared his thoughts concerning his future with the Algerian giants after the Champions League exit

MC Alger head coach Rulani Mokwena has criticised Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso after the on-field issues that ensued during his team's defeat against the Brazilians in the CAF Champions League.

The Algerian giants succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against the Premier Soccer League, with winter signing Brayan Leon scoring in each half of the game held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The former Orlando Pirates coach was back in South Africa for the first time since leaving the Brazilians, but he couldn't go back to Algeria with the desired result.

Mokwena hits out at Cardoso

Tensions escalated further when Cardoso stepped out of his designated technical area and approached the MC Alger bench—an action Mokwena condemned as lacking respect. The Portuguese coach was subsequently cautioned with a yellow card for the infringement.

Addressing the incident, the South African tactician declined to dwell on off-field matters but stressed that such behaviour would have drawn significant criticism had he been the one to cross into the opposition’s technical zone.

He pointed out that the Laws of the Game clearly forbid any technical staff member from leaving their area, passing the fourth official, and entering the opposing technical space.

According to the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor, such conduct constitutes not only a breach of CAF regulations but also of FIFA statutes, and reflects poorly on the individual responsible.

Mokwena maintained that he had not engaged in any confrontational behaviour, insisting the focus should instead be on understanding why Cardoso chose to cross the boundary in what he characterised as an obvious act of provocation.

Mokwena on his MC Alger's future

Mokwena has addressed speculation surrounding his position at MC Alger after their elimination from the CAF Champions League. The South African tactician was questioned about his future, especially given that the club had targeted a place in the final of Africa’s premier interclub competition.

Responding to the queries, the 39-year-old made it clear that the decision rests with the club’s hierarchy. He emphasised that his immediate priority is the remainder of the domestic campaign in Algeria rather than discussions about his tenure.

“I’m not sure that decision lies with the club. My attention is on what remains of the season,” Mokwena explained.

“That’s something beyond my control.”

Despite their continental disappointment, MC Alger sit top of the Algerian league standings with 36 points from 15 matches. Mokwena’s team still has two games in hand compared to several of their title rivals, placing them in a strong position domestically.

