Rulani Mokwena has reacted to MC Alger's defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League last group phase game this weekend

The South African tactician highlighted some of the reasons behind his team's defeat against the Brazilians and elimination from the competition

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach also congratulated the Brazilians after securing a place in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals

MC Alger head coach Rulani Mokwena has explained the reason behind his team's defeat against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in their last group game in the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The Premier Soccer League giants needed a win against the Algerian side for them to progress to the next round, and they got the deserved victory courtesy of a brace from January transfer window signing Brayan Leon.

The South African forward scored a goal in each half, with Mokwena's side being unable to find answers to them, while they hardly threatened Ronwen Williams, who was in goal for the Betway Premiership defending champions.

Sundowns advance to the knockout stage as Group C runners-up, while Al Hilal finish top of the group following their 1-0 victory over Lupopo in Rwanda during the simultaneous afternoon kickoff.

Mokwena on MC Alger's defeat vs Sundowns

Mokwena conceded that Sundowns were the better side on the day and deserved their place in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking to SABC Sport after the match, the former Sundowns mentor extended his congratulations to the Brazilians, acknowledging that they outperformed his side and earned the victory. He wished them well for the remainder of the tournament, noting that their display justified progression.

Reflecting on his team’s elimination, the coach suggested the outcome was shaped by more than just the latest fixture. He pointed to crucial dropped points earlier in the group stage, including the draw in Rwanda and the 1-1 comeback against Al Hilal, as moments that ultimately proved costly. He also referenced missed opportunities at home against Sundowns, where his side created enough chances to claim maximum points but settled for a draw instead.

According to Mokwena, those marginal setbacks compounded the pressure heading into the decisive encounters, including the trip to Congo against Lupopo. He admitted that a thorough assessment of the campaign would require deeper reflection, emphasising that significant work lies ahead.

