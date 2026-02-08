CAF Champions League: Why Miguel Cardoso Could Be Sacked by Mamelodi Sundowns Before End of Season
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is under pressure to lose his job at Chloorklop after the Brazilians dropped points again in the CAF Champions League in the Group phase.
The Premier Soccer League giants' chances of qualifying for the quarter finals of the competition now look slim after being held to a 1-1 draw by Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Last weekend, the Pretoria giants stumbled to a defeat against Al Hilal in Kigali, Rwanda, which means they need to win their last match against Rulani Mokwena's MC Alger.
Why Cardoso could be sacked by Sundowns
Football analyst Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, outlined why Cardoso could be sacked by Sundowns before the end of the ongoing season.
"Mamelodi Sundowns failing to get the desired three points against Lupopo has put Cardoso at the risk of losing his job before the end of the season," he said.
"We know the CAF Champions League is competitive, but Sundowns giving Cardoso everything he wants to do well in the competition makes it harder for the Portuguese tactician.
"Aside from today's match, the Brazilians have shown too much inconsistency in their results under the Portuguese coach. Their run this season has been totally against what the club is known for in recent years.
"I think Sundowns rate winning the CAF Champions League ahead of other competition, and their recent poor form in the tournament means Cardoso could be shown the exit door."
